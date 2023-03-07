Ace Magashule featured from the outset in Vrede probe – Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela on Tuesday said former Free State premier Ace Magashule’s name cropped up from the earliest stages of her office’s investigation into the Vrede dairy farm scandal.

Masondela said it was her firm view that the public protector could not ignore information in the public domain pointing to the involvement of politicians in corruption, of which there was plenty in the case.

She was questioned on the subject by GOOD Party MP Brett Heron during a fractious second day of testimony to the section 194 inquiry where Madonsela’s successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is defending charges of impeachable misconduct.

On Monday, Madonsela disclosed that she had tea with Magashule but said it was incorrect, if this was Herron’s understanding, that this encounter persuaded her that the investigation should look into the role of politicians in the Free State farming community upliftment project that turned into a R280 million fraud and corruption scandal.