Politics / 23 May 2023 ANC youth league presidential candidate lobbies for second secretary general By Lizeka Tandwa FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Collen Malatji Former COSAS President and current ANCYL Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson who is contesting for the ANCYL President at the next elective conference. Collen Malatji, who received an endorsement from Gauteng, is hoping to add more women to the league’s leadership This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: ANC, Collen Malatji, Eastern Cape, Gautengi, KwaZulu-Natal, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, national conference, Nonceba Mhlauli, Sizophila Mkhize, Youth League, Zuko Godlimpi