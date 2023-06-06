New probe into R138m contract given to slain tenderpreneur’s firm

A source with intimate knowledge of the process said the SIU was looking at the awarding of the social facilitation contract to Sibonelo Shinga’s MPS Strategic Solutions (MPSSS) by former Umgeni Water’s chief executive, Thami Hlongwa (above).
Special Investigating Unit is also looking into ‘irregular’ R220m security tender at the Umgeni Water Board
