The price South Africa pays for Zuma’s freedom

Abusive: Ever since 2007, when he was indicted on charges linked to the 1990s arms deal, Jacob Zuma has appeared in court regularly. One such appearance was on 26 May 2021 (above) in the Pietermaritzburg high court where pleaded not guilty to fraud, corruption, racketeering and money-laundering. (Phill Magakoe/Getty Images)

The former president is probably correct in believing he will never serve another day in prison but he has shaken faith in the justice system