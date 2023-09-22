SA renews its plea to UAE for Guptas

But first justice officials want their Emirati counterparts to say plainly why the first was denied
Editor’s Pick
Related
Spy agency boss Thembi Majola to quit
The resignation comes at the height of renewed attacks on long-haulage trucks
Thank you for supporting
This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your FREE account now.
Articles with a gold lock are subscriber exclusive content.
Register
For your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.
Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:
- registration to the M&G newsletters
- notifications so you never miss a beat
- helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online
Subscribe
Join the M&G Community
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.
Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:
- M&G community membership
- access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
- a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
- invites to subscriber only events
- the opportunity to test new online features, first
Already registered or a subscriber?
login here.
Paul Mashatile still watches his back
The deputy president has said his life was at risk before the ANC elections and some still want to oust him
Thank you for supporting
This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your FREE account now.
Articles with a gold lock are subscriber exclusive content.
Register
For your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.
Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:
- registration to the M&G newsletters
- notifications so you never miss a beat
- helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online
Subscribe
Join the M&G Community
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.
Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:
- M&G community membership
- access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
- a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
- invites to subscriber only events
- the opportunity to test new online features, first
Already registered or a subscriber?
login here.
Working to prevent state capture now and into the future
The State Capture Commission made 205 recommendations on the criminal investigation and possible prosecution of people and companies