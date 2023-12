Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest number of young people who are strongly considering abstaining from voting in the 2024 elections

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

subscription offers

Corruption, lack of employment and empty promises are among the reasons behind young people not wanting to vote