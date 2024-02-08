Headache for ANC over 97 members implicated in state capture

The ANC's first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, is one of scores of party members implicated in corruption via the Zondo report

Despite general elections drawing closer, the ANC has not yet decided the fate of 97 party members — including MPs — who were implicated in the Zondo commission’s state capture report.

The governing party, which has long touted its intention to “renew” itself, partly by cracking down on graft within its ranks, is still to decide whether the members should be included in its national and provincial lists as MPs.

The ANC Veterans’ League has called for those implicated in the Zondo report to be excluded from the lists, although it faces serious pushback from those who have been accused but have not yet been criminally charged.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party had not entered into discussions about whether those implicated in the state capture report should be included in the legislature lists.

This is despite secretary general Fikile Mbalula previously saying that in addressing the concerns of ANC members and South Africans, the party leadership would urgently act to address the unethical behaviour and ill-discipline of all members.

“We are determined that only members whose reputations are beyond reproach will be included in our list of candidates for parliament and provincial Legislatures. This means that those implicated by the Zondo commission will not be included in our lists if their names have not been cleared by the ANC integrity commission,” Mbalula said.

The ANC’s slow pace in dealing with malfeasance led to the resignation of one of its senior stalwarts, Mavuso Msimang, in December. The veteran politician however rescinded his resignation after consulting the party’s senior officials.

Party veterans were expected to formally table the issue during the January national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the party would abide by its constitution when processing matters related to its deployment policy.

“That is the authoritative word. We can have a number of young and senior comrades pronouncing on these matters but, like any other self-respecting party, we have to go to adopt policies,” she said.

“This discussion is still ongoing at the moment. The electoral committee is still interviewing candidates and is still doing the selection process. I can not pronounce things that preempt that process. Just now I speak out of tune with a committee that has been given a mandate to finalise this process.”

Party veterans have publicly said the party should bar those implicated in the state capture report from standing as public representatives.

The party’s rules stipulate that only those who have been criminally charged should step aside from their positions.

Those affected by the state capture report include party national chair and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo as well as former ministers and current ANC MPs.

Bhengu-Motsiri would not comment on whether Mantashe, Kodwa and other MPs had made it to the party lists for public representatives.

“I do not know who is on that list and who is not on the list. It is a process that is really far from us, especially the full time NEC members including myself as a spokesperson. It’s really a carefully managed process,” she said.

“If I get wind or something, I would obviously know but it doesn’t mean that I can pronounce it, especially on people’s names, I can’t. The process is about to be completed, you just have to be patient.”

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji said those implicated in the state capture report had a right to stand for positions in parliament.

“Right now, it is a moral issue if they feel that they need to clear their names first. They can step aside, and not stand for public office, but if they feel they are innocent, and they are not charged with any crime, they also have a right to stand,” he said.