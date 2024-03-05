Politics / 5 March 2024 Ramaphosa: African Transformation Movement’s challenge to Phala Phala report is ‘nit-picking’ By Emsie Ferreira FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo ImagesThe president maintains the opposition party was trying to fashion evidence that he flouted the executive ethics code by twisting his public statements on the subject This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Kholeka Gcalaka, African Transformation Movement, article, Cyril Ramaphosa, Phala Phala, Politics, Public Protector