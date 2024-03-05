Careers & Tenders
5 March 2024

Ramaphosa: African Transformation Movement’s challenge to Phala Phala report is ‘nit-picking’

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
The president maintains the opposition party was trying to fashion evidence that he flouted the executive ethics code by twisting his public statements on the subject

