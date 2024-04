DA leader, John Steenhusinen, sat down with the Mail & Guardian’s Lizeka Tandwa, for a one-on-one interview. The Democratic Alliance leader said he respected people for getting a degree but university could not have taught him what he knows after 23 years in politics.

Steenhuisen said a coalition with the ANC might be the ‘least worst option to prevent the radicals from taking over’.

Watch the full interview below: