Politics / 24 April 2024 EFF member says he will apologise to Indian community after hate speech ruling By Lyse Comins FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp The court ordered that Khehla Mngwengewe apologise within 30 days to the indian community. This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Narendh Ganesh, Umlazi Equality Court, article, Economic Freedom Fighters, EFF, Equality Court, Politics