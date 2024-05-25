ANC fails to fill FNB stadium at final rally

President Cyril Ramaphosa Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

The ANC’s Siyanqoba rally was a hive of activity but failed to meet expectations on Saturday at FNB stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

As early as 10 am buses from different provinces including Limpopo, Free State and Mpumalanga began to flock to the stadium, and supporters made their way inside. Entertainment from some of the country’s biggest musicians was on show as party president Cyril Ramaphosa looked to address supporters in a final rallying call ahead of the elections.

But by 14h00, the 94 000 capacity venue looked half-empty while Ramaphosa took to the podium to deliver the party’s final message ahead of the polls on Wednesday.

As Ramaphosa delivered the address, thousands of ANC supporters opted to gather outside the stadium, some consuming alcohol and listening to loud music.

Quizzed on this, some of the supporters told the Mail & Guardian that there were more people outside the stadium because there was a “vibe” outside instead of inside where the president spoke.

A Limpopo supporter, Pleasure Nghojie said: “We have been here since the morning, we are tired, we just want to drink and enjoy the vibe here in Joburg”.

A further mishap happened when former president Thabo Mbeki appeared in a recorded interview during the singing of the national anthem, announcing that he could not make it to the rally because he had been hospitalised.

This was quickly cut by the production team as it was not meant to be aired on the screen. Scores of supporters continued to leave the stadium while Ramaphosa was speaking.

As it has also become tradition in recent ANC rallies, a coffin written “RIP Zuma” and “RIP MK party” was seen hovering in the stadium.

Other supporters carried placards that read: “Zuma is a small boy” while some read “MK rest in peace.” These were related to former ANC leader and president Jacob Zuma who had endorsed the newly formed umKhonto weSizwe party in December.

During his speech, Ramaphosa said while on the campaign trail, South Africans told him that they wanted the R350 social relief of distress grant increased to R700, which led to the loud cheers of the crowd.

But the optimism was quickly dampened among many as he said the government would in the immediate future increase it to R370.

With many people still unemployed, the ANC would continue to provide income support to those who needed it the most. “We will maintain the existing social grants, which have been so important in reducing poverty and providing poor children with opportunity,” he said.

“At the same time, we will also implement a basic income support grant for employed people based on the SRD [Social Relief of Distress Grant] grant.”

Ramaphosa said it was also outrageous that some political parties planned to scrap the national minimum wage if they got elected, adding that this was an attack on workers and efforts to build a fairer society.

He added that the party would also not scrap the much-criticised black economic empowerment policy as it was a policy of the ANC. This also led to the loud cheers of the crowd.

As with any other ANC gathering, law enforcement officials had their hands full while trying to ensure smooth access and safety in the venue while some used the event to sell the party’s merchandise to make some cash.

One vendor, Puseletso Mathibe said, “It feels good to be here, and I am happy that I will be able to make some money.”

Mathibe was confident that the party would retain its majority. “Yes the ANC has mistakes but at least it has proven itself, and we will vote for it. The other parties (small) have no experience or idea of how to run a big country like South Africa.”

This article has been edited for clarity.