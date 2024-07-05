Politics / 5 July 2024 Compromise and creativity allow Ramaphosa to keep defeated ANC in power By Emsie Ferreira and Paddy Harper FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp (Graphic: John McCann/M&G) This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, article, Cabinet, Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mahlobo, Democratic Alliance, Government Of National Unity, Gwede Mantashe, Inkatha Freedom Party, John Steenhuisen, Pan Africanist Congress, Politics, Ronald Lamola, Siviwe Gwarube