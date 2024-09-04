MK party set to test electoral gains in 23 by-elections next week

In KwaZulu-Natal, the votes of next week's by-election will be a test of whether the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is able to consolidate — at local government level — the electoral gains made on 29 May, when it took 45% of the vote in the province. (Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The battered Economic Freedom Fighters has not fielded candidates for any Durban by-elections