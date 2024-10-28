Ramaphosa: ANC members who failed to appear before the integrity commission over state capture to face disciplinary action

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Dwayne Senior/Getty Images

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has resolved that members who have failed to appear before the integrity commission in matters affecting them that stem from the Zondo commission final report should be referred to the party’s national disciplinary committee.

The integrity commission deals with ethical and political complaints against members and serves as an advisory body to the NEC on matters affecting the public image and reputation of the ANC.

Last year only 34 of the 97 ANC leaders referred to appear before the party’s integrity commission over their role in state capture, did so.

In his closing remarks after the three-day special NEC, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the meeting had adopted amendments to the terms of reference of the commission and the step-aside guidelines.

Ramaphosa said the amendments to the terms of reference of the commission and the step-aside guidelines would provide greater clarity and focus to the work of the integrity commission.

Ramaphosa said the meeting had reaffirmed the integrity commission as the custodian of the ANC’s values, ethics and organisational discipline, all of which were central to its renewal programme.

It would ensure that ANC members and leaders uphold the values and ethics of the organisation at all times in their political, public and personal lives.

The party’s integrity commission has been seen as a toothless body as people who were referred to it have failed to appear before it with no consequences.

Ramaphosa said the NEC considered all reports of the integrity commission for the period 2019 to 2024.

“The NEC noted that several reports have been implemented, whilst others have been overtaken by events,” he said

The NEC directed the secretary general Fikile Mbalula to process those recommendations that were accepted by the NEC and to provide a report to the integrity commission on these matters.

“The NEC reaffirmed its previous decision that all members who did not present themselves to the integrity commission in relation to matters affecting them in the final report of the Zondo Commission must be referred to the national disciplinary committee [NDC].

“The NEC directed the secretary general to expedite the appointment of a panel to deal with appeals or reviews of the findings and/or recommendations of the integrity commission, before the NEC takes a final decision,” he said.

With individuals already raising their hands for the succession of leadership in the next conference in 2027, the NEC also agreed to develop a “Guiding Perspective on Leadership Succession” informed by its document “Through the Eye of a Needle.”

Last week the Mail & Guardian reported that senior sources in the ANC believe the attacks on Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi by Mbalula, are indirectly aimed at deputy president Paul Mashatile as the party gears up for the 2027 elective conference.

The sources believe Mbalula is eyeing either the position of president or deputy president, while the ANC in Gauteng is set to throw its weight behind Mashatile to become the country’s first citizen.

But Luthuli House has been clear that discussions about succession will not be tolerated at this point, with Mbalula adamant in recent public statements that it will be “suppressed” by his office.

Ramaphosa said any leadership contest or lobbying at this point is what the NEC regards as a distraction from the key tasks of the national democratic revolution.

“There will be time for disciplined discussion and engagement on leadership succession. Now is not that time. Our next national conference is only in 2027 and we are only in 2024,” he said.

“Right now, the ANC must focus on rebuilding the organisation and preparing for the local government elections in 2026.”