MK party denies MPs have to pay R10 000 of their salaries to Zuma’s bank account

The Western Cape high court has reserved judgment in the case involving Jacob Zuma and 10 MPs expelled from his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, who are challenging their removal from parliament. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has denied that it has a policy of compelling its MPs to donate R10 000 of their salary to the private bank account of its leader, Jacob Zuma.Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said on Wednesday that instead, some members contributed in their personal capacity and as a gesture of goodwill bought […]