Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 29 November 2024

EFF case brings back the spectre — and strangeness — of Phala Phala

By
Gettyimages 2185405886 594x594
Skin in the game: President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a legal bid by the EFF to force parliament to impeach him over the Phala Phala scandal. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Judges ask the president’s and the National Assembly’s counsel if parliament threw the baby out with the bathwater

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,