Politics / 2 December 2024 Ingonyama Trust Board can’t recover R40m ‘loaned’ to its hijacked investment company By Paddy Harper Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Former Ingonyama Trust Board Chairman, Jerome Ngwenya. The board has lost control over Ingonyama Holdings, run by its former chairperson, Jerome Ngwenya This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Ingonyama Holdings, Ingonyama Trust, ITB, Jerome Ngwenya, Lucas Mkhwanazi, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Mzwanele Nyhontsho, PFMA, Politics