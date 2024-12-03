Politics / 3 December 2024 Lamola: SA did not push for a dollar alternative By Emsie Ferreira Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. Photo: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images In response to Donald Trump’s tariff threat to Brics nations, he reiterated that South Africa primarily viewed the bloc as a developmental platform This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: BRICS, Donald Trump, Kazan summit, Naledi Pandor, Politics, Ronald Lamola, Vladimir Putin