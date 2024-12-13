ANC awaits SACP’s details on its decision to contest elections

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the ANC will wait for further details of the South African Communist Party’s decision to contest elections alone before determining its effect on the tripartite alliance that includes labour federation Cosatu. (Delwyn Verasamy/MG)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the ANC will wait for further details of the South African Communist Party’s (SACP’s) decision to contest elections alone before determining its effect on the tripartite alliance that includes labour federation Cosatu.

Mashatile told journalists on the sidelines of the SACP’s fifth special national congress on Friday that the ANC respected the former’s decision, having been briefed about it by its alliance partner.

“They will brief us after their congress. Once we have the details, we will discuss the implications for the alliance,” Mashatile said.

The ANC’s alliance partners have historically supported the party during elections.

Mashatile, who addressed the SACP special congress on behalf of the ANC, said it remains committed to the alliance, as well as efforts to strengthen the ANC’s structures.

“We are rebuilding the ANC as part of the renewal programme. The SACP has also committed to supporting this process,” he said.

Responding to questions about strained relations, Mashatile admitted that the ANC’s formation of a government of national unity (GNU) had drawn criticism from alliance partners because they were not consulted in the processes.

“We acknowledge the criticism that consultations came late during the GNU process. We have since engaged with our partners to address their concerns,” he said.

The SACP has voiced concerns about corruption, growing inequality and what it views as the ANC’s failure to champion working-class interests. It also feels that its views in the alliance are often ignored.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has been particularly outspoken in his criticism, describing the GNU as a “recolonisation” of South Africa.

“The DA [Democratic Alliance] represents apartheid beneficiaries and a continuation of colonialism. We will not accept any form of recolonisation,” Mapaila told the Mail & Guardian, adding that the ANC should have prioritised its historical commitment to economic transformation and social justice over going “ to bed with the enemy”.

But on Wednesday, Mapaila said the SACP was not seeking to sever ties with the ANC, highlighting the importance of unity among progressive forces in addressing the country’s problems.

“The ANC remains a critical partner, but we also have a duty to assert our independence, where necessary,” he said.

Asked on Friday whether the SACP’s decision reflects weaknesses in the ANC, Mashatile said it was “unrelated”.

“The SACP did not base their decision on perceived weaknesses in the ANC. Dual membership between the two parties remains in place, and many SACP members are ANC members,” he said.

He said the ANC would meet the SACP next year to discuss details of its plans.

“That’s why I was saying that the issue of the reconfiguration of the alliance is going to come back on the table … and how we can continue to work together,” he said.

“You know that some of the members of the SACP are working with us also in government. So we’re not walking away from one another. To the contrary, we’re moving closer together.”