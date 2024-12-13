Gauteng EFF will support Malema for third term as president

EFF president Julius Malema and secretary-general. (Photo: Lunga Mzangwe)

Gauteng Economic Freedom Fighters chair Nkululeko Dunga says the province has agreed to re-elect president Julius Malema for a third term as the EFF’s leader.

Speaking on the sidelines of the EFF’s third national people’s assembly at Nesrec in Johannesburg, Dunga also said his province will look into former officials to fill the position of deputy president, which was left vacant when Floyd Shivambu moved to uMkhonto weSizwe party.

He said the discussions of who the province will support for presidency will be discussed in a plenary session once it has officially opened but the provincial general assembly had already resolved that Malema retain his position.

The consideration of former officials for the post of deputy president appears to be an indication that the province will support former secretary general Godrich Gardee for post.

On Thursday the M&G reported that the EFF is set to endorse Malema’s slate at the party’s elective conference following an intense contestation season after the departure of Shivambu.

The slate involves Malema as president, Gardee as deputy, new entrant Nontando Nolutshungu as chairperson, Omphile Maotwe as treasurer general, Marshall Dlamini as secretary general and Leigh-Ann Mathys as deputy secretary general.

There were indications that Mathys is likely to be challenged by North West secretary Papikie Babuile.

Sources say conversations are being held about Dunga contesting Maotwe as treasurer general.

Dunga dismissed speculation that he would accept a nomination for a top position if his name was raised from the floor.

“We are leaders of the EFF in Gauteng just recently not so long elected and that is where we make our contribution. I was just a regional chairperson prior to my election and we have no interest to go to national.”

The party is expected to announce its newly elected top six on Saturday.