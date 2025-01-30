Civil war raging in DRC becomes a nightmare for South Africa

M23 rebels gather for large-scale protests as they set on fire the Rwandan, French, Belgian and Kenyan embassy buildings and loot some shopping centers during anti-Rwandan demonstrations allegedly supported by the rebel group March 23 Movement (M23) and rebels in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo by Chris Milosi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Cyril Ramaphosa remains in direct contact with the presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and of Rwanda, the perceived backer of the M23 rebels