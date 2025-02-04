South Africa focusing on bringing bodies and injured soldiers home from the DRC

South Africa is prioritising the repatriation of the 14 soldiers who died in conflict-ridden eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

“Currently, the priority we are working on day and night is the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased, as well as the injured, back at home, including those that are from Malawi and Tanzania,” the general officer commanding the joint operations division headquarters of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Major General Godfrey Thulare, told parliament on Tuesday.

“We have developed our own plans to conduct the return of the bodies and those [who are] injured … that is from the United Nations and from the Southern African Development Community.”

On Monday, the rebels declared a ceasefire in the DRC, effective on Tuesday, after a week of infighting in which hundreds of people were killed.

The South African soldiers were deployed in the DRC as part of the regional peacekeeping force the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC).

Amid criticism both at home and elsewhere — including from Rwandan leader Paul Kagame — about South Africa’s involvement, President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the soldiers’ presence in the DRC as “not a declaration of war against any country or state” but an endeavour to help “bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC”.

On Tuesday, legislators again criticised South Africa’s presence.

“Our soldiers are being turned into a defense force of other countries instead of a peacekeeping mission. What is it that our soldiers are protecting there?

“You tell us about the peacekeeping mission and you find soldiers engaging with the enemy,” uMkhonto weSizwe MP Mabel Rweqana said.

Thulare told parliament that the M23 rebels had launched a heavy early-morning offensive on South African troops on 29 January, in the town of Sake in the eastern province of North Kivu, and adjoining areas, which went on for three days.

“SAMIDRC fought gallantly and defended the opposition and bases in Sake area up until today. Unfortunately, the SANDF did lose some members,” he said.

“Our force elements positioned at the airport, then deployed in forward position on the Kibati route, and they fought gallantly for two days to repel the advance of M23 to the Goma airport, and subsequently, to the town of Goma.”

Thulare said SANDF troops were still stationed in Sake, adding: “There is currently no confrontation of hostilities between SAMIDRC as well as the M23. The truce that was established between the commanders on the ground is currently holding and being respected by all parties.”