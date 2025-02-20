US treasury secretary Scott Bessent snubs G20 meeting in South Africa

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent. Photo: Sourced.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent will not attend the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in South Africa next week, citing domestic obligations in Washington, DC.

Bessent’s snub is the latest example of the fast-deteriorating relationship between the US and South Africa, triggered by President Donald Trump’s criticism of the recently signed Expropriation Act.

It follows a similar decision by Secretary of State Marco Rubio not to attend a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg this week. Rubio said he was motivated by concerns about South Africa’s land and equality policies. He also criticised South Africa’s G20 theme of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, saying it reflected an “anti-US” stance.

A senior treasury official will represent the US at next week’s meeting, Bessent said in a statement posted on social media platform X on Wednesday.

“I will not attend the G20 Summit because of obligations in Washington, DC. A senior treasury official will attend in my place. I am in regular contact with my global counterparts who are working to advance President Trump’s agenda,” he wrote.

Bessent, who assumed office less than a month ago, said he was involved in legislative efforts to advance Trump’s tax-cut package. Next week’s G20 meeting would have been his first opportunity to talk directly to global finance ministers since taking office.

Despite the absence of top US officials, South Africa’s government has downplayed concerns about its working relationship with Washington. At a media briefing on Wednesday, G20 sherpa ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo said South Africa had not had problems with other G20 members.

“We do not expect difficulties,” Mabhongo said. “From conversations we have had with all other members, there will be a focus on the agenda we have set as South Africa.

“Our expectation is that there will be a focus on the agenda we have set as South Africa. We take lessons from previous hosts like Brazil, India and Indonesia to ensure our agenda is not derailed.”

The US delegation to the foreign ministers’ meeting will be led by Dana Brown, the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Pretoria, after Rubio pulled out.

South Africa’s priorities for the G20 meeting include strengthening disaster resilience and response, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries, mobilising finance for a just energy transition and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to deliver the opening address on Thursday, with discussions on global geopolitics expected to follow. Foreign ministers will deliberate on South Africa’s economic priorities, while a high-level task force will focus on inclusive economic growth, employment, food security and artificial intelligence for sustainable development.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa would propose that “geopolitical issues should be discussed separately so the work of the rest of the G20 groups is not derailed”.

Lamola hosted a summit with European Union officials in the lead-up to the G20 meeting, emphasising South Africa’s partnership with the grouping.

“While the world presents challenges, it also offers opportunities,” he said. “Perhaps, now more than ever, the issue of the reform of global governance institutions, such as the UN Security Council, is a glaring matter that needs urgent attention.”

South Africa will also review the G20’s work over the past 20 years and discuss the cost of capital and debt problems developing countries have.

Singapore, the Netherlands, Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Nigeria, Ireland, Norway and Angola are the non-G20 members participating in discussions.