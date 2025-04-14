Tampering scandal halts top Msunduzi appointment

Msunduzi City Hall.

An internal investigation has been launched by Msunduzi Municipality following claims of tampering with recruitment documents, missing recordings, and interference in the selection process for the deputy municipal manager for community services.

The allegations, which include the manipulation of scorecards to favour an unqualified candidate, were detailed in a confidential report presented during a special council meeting held at the City Hall last Friday.

The meeting, which had only four items on the agenda, was closed to the public.

Opposition councillors confirmed the investigation but declined to comment, citing the confidential nature of the discussions.

According to a source close to the matter, 10 candidates had been shortlisted, and seven were eliminated, leaving three finalists.

“We were shocked to learn that the material used during the recruitment process was stolen and some tampered with. They tampered with scorecards to favour a person who is not qualified for the job. There are plans to leave the qualifying candidate out in the cold.”

The source added that the acting city manager revealed the irregularities after a competency assessment showed the unqualified candidate as the preferred option.

“She then mentioned the tampering with the material, and we said no, we can’t go ahead with the appointment. There must be an investigation into the matter.

“It is obvious that some criminal elements are at play, and they are trying to manipulate the process for their selfish reasons.”

The source confirmed that the appointment has been put on hold pending the outcome of the investigation.

The position has remained vacant for two years and will continue to be filled in an acting capacity.

A second source claimed political interference was behind the disruptions.

“We find the interference and score tampering shocking. The disappearance of the documentation and the recordings is an indication that the rot has no end.

“The security of confidential information is crucial, and in this case, this shows the lengths corrupt minds would go to have what they want. The person they want for the position has links to a high-ranking politician in Msunduzi, so that’s why they are prepared to stoop this low,” the second source said.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize confirmed that an investigation was underway.

“The municipality can confirm that the process to permanently fill the deputy municipal manager position for community services is currently the subject of an internal investigation. As such, we are unable to comment on the specifics of the matter at this stage.

“The municipality takes any allegation of procedural irregularities very seriously, and the integrity of recruitment processes remains a top priority. Once the investigation is concluded, further details will be made available based on its findings,” said Mkhize.

This article first appeared in The Witness.