Hill-Lewis is set to meet Ramaphosa on Tuesday and has not ruled out a DA cabinet reshuffle

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Newly elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Geordin Hill-Lewis, is set to meet president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday for a “meet-and-greet”, say party sources.

Hill-Lewis received an overwhelming majority to win the DA congress last weekend in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“He is meeting Cyril tomorrow but it’s just a meet-and-greet between leaders. Nothing significant will be discussed; maybe in the second round but for now it is simply a meeting of the leaders,” the source said.

The Mail & Guardian understands that there is an imminent shake-up of ministerial positions in the DA.

Ashor Sarupen is expected to vacate his position as deputy finance minister after being elected chairperson of the Federal Council, a role equivalent to that of secretary-general, which requires the office holder to run the party daily.

Newly elected federal chairperson Solly Msimanga has been tipped for a ministerial position.

A source told the M&G that Msimanga was being considered for a ministerial post but did not say which ministry.

The M&G has previously reported that former leader John Steenhuisen could become a casualty if Hill-Lewis took over as party leader, because of his handling of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and dissatisfaction from party funders, including farmers.

Speaking to journalists in Soweto on Monday, Hill-Lewis said no one in the DA was ever entitled to a position, adding that roles did not belong to individuals for life.

He said the party placed people in positions based on their performance and expected them to demonstrate to South Africans how the DA could build the country.

“You are not entitled to any position; it will be based on performance. We will discuss that internally and come to a conclusion in the coming weeks or months,” he said.

“Regarding a cabinet shake-up, I’m not going to make any commitments either way. I think it will be based on performance — Are you demonstrating the DA’s difference to the public? Are you showing, through your position, whether in a department or a ministry, that you are improving things for all people of South Africa?”

Replying to questions about Steenhuisen, Hill-Lewis said it would be unwise to remove him now because he had been involved in the fight against foot-and-mouth disease. He said the former party leader had presented a plan to bring the disease under control and achieve 80% vaccination by the end of the year.

“We have to back him in that plan. You don’t leave your team stranded in the middle of a war. So, we must support him and see this 80% vaccination target through. I’m comfortable that he has a plan and is starting to show progress and win against the disease.”