Mbali Shinga thrown lifeline after NFP reverses expulsion decision

Embattled KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Mbali Shinga has been thrown a lifeline after the National Freedom Party made a dramatic U-turn on her expulsion from the party. Photo: Facebook

Embattled KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Mbali Shinga has been thrown a lifeline after the National Freedom Party (NFP) made a dramatic U-turn on her expulsion from the party.

The NFP’s national executive committee resolved last week to expel Shinga after she refused to support a motion of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli in December last year. The motion was sponsored by the Jacob Zuma-aligned uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party).

Shinga also defied instructions from the party to vacate her seat in the provincial legislature.

However, on Tuesday the party announced that she would be given an opportunity to appeal the decision.

“Guided by the provisions of the NFP Constitution and in the spirit of fairness, accountability and organisational renewal, the NWC [national working committee] has granted her appeal against the disciplinary sanction previously imposed,” acting secretary-general Sunset Bheki Xaba said in a statement.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the party’s NWC, which concluded on Monday.

Xaba said the committee also resolved to establish an appeals tribunal in line with the NFP constitution to hear Shinga’s matter.

“This tribunal shall serve as the impartial body mandated to hear and determine the appeal, thereby safeguarding the principles of natural justice and reinforcing the party’s commitment to democratic processes,” he said.

Earlier this month, a disciplinary hearing chaired by an external party found Shinga guilty of misconduct and gross insubordination. The national executive committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, endorsed the recommendation to expel her.

Her removal from the legislature could have destabilised the balance of power in the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity.

The coalition — made up of the ANC, Inkatha Freedom Party, Democratic Alliance and the NFP — holds 41 of the 80 seats in the provincial legislature.

The MK Party, which has 37 seats and is the single biggest party in the legislature, has indicated that it has the support of the EFF’s two seats in efforts to pursue a minority government through a future motion of no confidence. The party was also expected to work with the NFP.

Before the NFP’s reversal, Shinga’s lawyer, Sthembiso Mbhele, wrote to legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce, urging her not to remove Shinga from the legislature.

“The purported expulsion is neither final nor enforceable,” Mbhele wrote. “In the circumstances, we respectfully request that your office take note that the purported expulsion is formally disputed and internal remedies have not yet been exhausted; any steps affecting our client’s status, rights, privileges, or position in the legislature ought to be held in abeyance pending the finalisation of the internal processes.”