Executive mayor, Cllr Gary van Niekerk, leads oversight visit to R50m Moore Dyke project

As of 14 February 2024, with progress sitting at 85%, the Moore Dyke Sports precinct development programme by the Mandela Bay Development Agency is ahead of schedule for completion this June.

A project that was launched on the eve of COVID-19 hard lockdowns resumed later in 2021 to a staggered construction programme. MBDA CEO Anele Qaba emphasised the difference the project has already made in Schauderville-Korsten.

“To date, the Moore Dyke Sports precinct development project has already created 200 direct jobs in the community, with more than 10 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) handling nearly 30% of the contract value.”

The oversight visits by the Executive Mayor, Cllr Gary van Niekerk, along with MBDA directors and management, comes just months before the project achieves practical completion in June.

Overall progress = approximately 85%

Key facts about the project

Project commencement date: 22 April 2022

Projected completion date: 18 June 2024

Budget: R50 668 017.05 (excluding VAT)

Key infrastructure upgrades:

New pavilion building

Upgrade of the old clubhouse

Renovation of the caretaker’s cottage

New soccer fields (two-off) with irrigation supply main

New cricket field with practice nets – with irrigation supply main

Flood lighting

Outdoor gym area

A new multi-game court (basketball and netball)

New service building

Electrical substation

Refuse room

Municipal services (paved access road and parking, sewer, stormwater)

Key participants: Schauderville-Korsten, SMMEs and local labour

Social impact of the project in the wider Schauderville-Korsten and surrounds: