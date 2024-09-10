Bay property development roundtable for Bay inner city

Anele Qaba, CEO of MBDA.

By Anele Qaba, MBDA Chief Executive Officer

A study published in 2019 by authors Heinz and Neil Klug through Wits University on Community Land Trusts and Inclusion reveal insights to the issues that lead to a state of bad buildings in cities like Nelson Mandela Bay.

In the study, the authors imply that abandoned and illegally occupied buildings are a usual feature of run-down and declining urban spaces, perpetuating the downward spiral. Often referred to as ‘bad” buildings, they reflect multiple failures, including outdatedness and declining property values that negatively affect property owners, leading to reduced maintenance of buildings, and often resulting in exploitative landlord–tenant relationships contributing to the further decline of the urban spaces.

The authors also allude to the decline by broader trends, such urban migration, population shifts and resulting capital flight, in South Africa attributed to political changes and ‘white flight’ based on racial prejudice pre- and post-1994.

Although the circumstances leading to the ultimate abandonment of properties by their owners vary widely, urban planning solutions fall into the sphere of urban regeneration, a task the MBDA is geared for, and has been championing since establishment.

No one can argue that gains that were made in the early days of the entity had been reversed through several regrettable decisions and actions. Instead of pointing fingers, we recently committed ourselves to become part of the solution by leading rejuvenation initiatives, including the purchasing of properties in mandate areas so we can walk the talk.

In addition, we recently established a new model for keeping our inner cities clean as a top up service with 220 recruits, and that programme is bearing fruit judging by feedback from stakeholders.

To complement the cleansing programme, we recently rolled out a network of surveillance cameras to detect and combat crime in the inner city and beach front, doing so as part of a collective with business-supported SRA programmes. The installation of CCTV cameras has enabled the restoration of other related infrastructure such as traffic lights. In Central and in partnership with Munelek, the installation of cameras has enabled the electrification of much-needed traffic lights in Rink Street, Russel Road, and others. These gains are due to the mutual benefit accrued through collaboration.

We are now at the final stages of installing a satellite CCTV monitoring room at the MBDA premises to improve security response rates in combating crime in the inner cities.

What remains a sore point is the state of bad buildings dotted across the inner city. These bad buildings are an eyesore, daily contributing to the degradation of the inner city, and urgent solutions are needed.

One tool that is available to local government is the enforcement of the existing bad building bylaws. Enforcement alone will not yield results, what the city needs is a common vision, a single plan of action and drive from all key stakeholders to get on board. The reality is that government at various levels also owns bad properties either through entities, parastatals or through abandonment. Private property players own an equally sizeable chunk of these bad buildings.

The prevalence of bad buildings or absent owners also induces another social challenge, such as elevated levels of homeless people sheltering inside or outside these abandoned properties. The mushrooming of homeless citizens found on pavements across central and the inner city is heartbreaking and harmful to the social fabric of the city. These vulnerable citizens become easy prey for drug peddlers, illicit trade, and exploited to commit rampant vandalism.

The MBDA, though with a sole property in the inner city, is stepping forward to be part of the solution. We will in October convene a property development roundtable with all key role players. The objective of the roundtable is to co-develop a road map to dealing with bad buildings in the inner cities of Nelson Mandela Bay.

We are extending this invitation to all property owners, property management entities, rental agents, non-governmental organisations, local government and other national entities to come and craft solutions.

The time for blame is behind us; we are collectively losing much-needed tourism revenue due to declining visits because of the state of our inner-city properties. These bad buildings are not only affecting the tourism industry, but education institutions are also losing potential students, the municipality is losing valuable revenue that would otherwise go towards service delivery, and jobs are shed when small businesses close due to untenable trading conditions.

It is our intention that the property development roundtable will make credible resolutions and recommendations that the MBDA will champion through the relevant governance structures. We have seen how change is possible when business and civil society come together, whether in clusters or special rating areas; however for the change to last, we require long-term solutions, not temporary fixes. We require tangible commitments from those who have the authority to get things done.

For Nelson Mandela Bay to thrive, the inner city must come alive and be an attractive place to live, work and play in a safe and clean environment, and until we achieve that goal, we will remain a city of unfulfilled opportunities. The property development round table discussion scheduled for October is the kickstart platform for all role players to have a say. To secure participation, stakeholders can contact us via [email protected] and we will add them to a database of invitees.

The original article was first published by The Herald, 6 September 2024.