Nkosinathi Tom, Director: Strategic Partnerships and Special Projects in the Office of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Bismark Tyobeka.

The North West’s unemployment rate of 54.2% is the highest in the country.

About 25% of households face food insecurity, especially in rural areas where malnutrition and poor health are widespread.

When the province is in pain, the university feels it, hears it and sees it.

In the heart of South Africa, where the sun dips low over maize fields, grazing cattle and platinum mines of untold riches, dust gathers over forgotten places. It is here, where discontent grows as promises fade, that the North-West University (NWU) has heard the plight of a province in need.

The NWU is named after the North West Province, reflecting its regional roots and identity. The NWU is also the only contact university in the province. So when the province is in pain, the university feels it, hears it and sees it.

The province is not just in pain, it is suffering. Its unemployment rate of 54.2% is the highest in the country. About 25% of households face food insecurity, especially in rural areas where malnutrition and poor health are widespread. There are only 0,21 doctors per 1 000 people, which is the lowest in the country, and only 30% of the province’s population has completed secondary education.

The NWU is committed to addressing the societal needs of the province by applying its expertise in areas where the North West needs it most.

“As a university, we cannot be a bystander, we have to contribute to the wellbeing of not only the province, but the country. We need to work with government and other stakeholders to build a capable state. The province faces many challenges, from food insecurity and unemployment, to our administrative and health systems. We are developing new and relevant skills that will help eradicate unemployment,” explains Nkosinathi Tom, Director: Strategic Partnerships and Special Projects in the Office of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Bismark Tyobeka.

The NWU is in the process of establishing the country’s 11th medical school, which will produce skilled general practitioners to support the province’s ailing health system. This is being done in collaboration with the North West Department of Health and relevant industry sectors. The NWU Council also approved the establishment of a task team on the proposed NWU Schools of Mines and Mining Engineering, as the university has the necessary skills and expertise to develop and enhance this sector for the benefit of society.

The university is exploring the possibility of establishing a veterinary school, which would work alongside the NWU’s subject group Animal Health and the agriculture programme, among others, to make food security a priority. In the country and the North West Province, agriculture plays an important role in adding economic value, providing jobs, enabling rural development and ensuring food security. The focus is on sustainable crop production using the latest available methods and technologies, with an emphasis on caring for the soil, while ensuring optimal crop production.

“If we look at food security, there is a massive need in the province, but the university has both the capacity and the expertise to make a noticeable difference in this sector, and we are increasing our involvement in agriculture by further developing our partnerships with government and the private sector,” he explains.

In addition to these efforts, the NWU is also looking to collaborate with the province’s ailing agricultural colleges, and much progress has been made in this regard.

“We have a forward-looking vision, but as we move the university forward, we also want to make a difference, and we are making a difference. We are producing capable graduates who will become leaders and who will be able to provide sustainable solutions to the problems facing their community. Our key projects are aimed at community upliftment. Let’s look at our mines. When they close down, their surrounding communities are hit hard. We must change that,” says Tom.

As the sun sinks deeper, long shadows are cast over the fortunes of the people of the North West, but candles are being lit. In the fading light, hope may sometimes seem fragile, but the NWU will remain steadfast in its commitment to lead the province to a new dawn.