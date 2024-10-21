Lecture by Deputy Governor of South African Reserve Bank, Dr Mampho Modise

Dr Mampho Modise.

On Monday, 21 October 2024, the North-West University will welcome the Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), Dr Mampho Modise, for a public lecture on the overview and role of the SARB, monetary policy, financial stability and economic statistics.

Dr Modise holds a BCom in Economics, a BCom Honours in Econometrics, an MCom in Econometrics (cum laude) and a PhD in Economics, all from the University of Pretoria. Before joining the SARB, she served as the Deputy Director-General of Public Finance at National Treasury, where she was responsible for fiscal and financing monitoring, as well as evaluating policy proposals across national departments. She was also responsible for assessing the performance and oversight of public and state-owned entities.

As deputy governor of the SARB and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Dr Modise oversees the Financial Stability Cluster, which includes the newly established Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI), the Economic Statistics Department, the Risk Management and Compliance Department, and the Fintech Unit.

Public lecture details:

Date: Monday, 21 October 2024

Time: 11am

Venue: Building G1 (Spider Building), Lecture Room 111, Potchefstroom Campus

Topic: The overview and role of the SARB, Monetary Policy, Financial Stability and Economic Statistics.

