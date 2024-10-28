NWU honours Brigadier Steven Moodley with the Chancellor’s Medal

Brigadier Steven Moodley has been awarded the Chancellor’s Medal by the North-West University (NWU).

He received this honour during a graduation ceremony on 24 October. The Chancellor’s Medal is awarded to people who show exceptional merit or have made significant contributions to society.

Under Brig Moodley’s watch, the Potchefstroom branch of the South African Police Service (SAPS), which he has headed since 2018 until his retirement this year, has excelled as the best police station in the North West.

“I do not know what I have done to deserve this acknowledgement. For me as a police officer, it is an absolute honour and privilege to receive this medal. I thank God for having given me the strength to do this job. Policing is not one of the easiest professions, but I tried my best during my career and also focused on imparting knowledge and skills to other officers I worked with. I am truly grateful for this,” he says.

Known for his legendary ability to assess situations calmly and generate suitable solutions, Brig Moodley’s excellent work has had a great impact on the NWU. The university has interacted closely with him over the past three years to address many policing challenges, specifically in the Potchefstroom and Kenneth Kaunda District areas.

One of the milestones of his policing career was the inclusion of Potchefstroom as a pilot site for the roll-out of the Safer City Project, which includes 15 police stations. This project is a joint initiative between the North West Police Service and the JB Marks Local Municipality. Potchefstroom is one of the leading branches in the implementation of this project.

Brig Moodley’s career stretches over four decades and has moulded him into a highly skilled public servant, community activist, entrepreneur, innovator and all-round leader who enabled the Potchefstroom SAPS to enhance its performance and excel through excellence.

As a community activist, Brig Moodley has put his personal brand of activism to work in the Community Policing Forums and many other community formations that include the Church Forum and Gender-Based Violence Forum. He also took hands with local businesses and the local traffic authorities to spearhead crime prevention initiatives in the central business district in Potchefstroom.

The internal SAPS community in Potchefstroom has faced many transformational challenges and uncertainties. Brigadier Moodley’s leadership has helped to address these challenges and lift members’ morale. He is a team player who has initiated several unique platforms to bring people together, including the women’s forum, the men’s forum, the junior management core and the retired officials’ meetings.

He gives credit where credit is due, for instance, by reuniting retired officers during the Retired Officials’ Luncheon, celebrating their contributions to a safer society. His annual Christmas lunches also gave on-duty officers the opportunity to share in the spirit of Christmas.

With his vigorous support, members of the police community are involved in numerous community projects such as feeding schemes and community work at non-profit organisations like the PAWS animal welfare organisation.

Known as an innovator, he initiated the conversion of under-utilised facilities into a gymnasium and library for the SAPS community in Potchefstroom.

Click on the video below to watch Brigadier Moodley receive the Chancellor’s Medal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_P_LEMVVaAc