Refrigerator buying guide: Key features to consider

Refrigerators range from compact models to large-capacity units. (Image: Supplied)

When purchasing a refrigerator, you’re investing in one of the most essential appliances for your home. With so many models and features available, it can be hard to choose the right one.

This guide will help you understand the key features to consider so that you can find a refrigerator that meets your needs and fits your lifestyle.

Size and capacity

The first step in choosing fridges for sale is determining the right size and capacity. Measure the space where you plan to place the fridge, accounting for ventilation and door clearance.

Refrigerators range from compact models for small households to large-capacity units for bigger families. Consider your storage needs – if you frequently cook at home or buy groceries in bulk, opt for a model with ample space and adjustable shelving.

Style and configuration

Fridges come in various styles, each with its own benefits. Popular configurations include:

Top-freezer models, which are affordable and energy-efficient, are ideal for those who prioritise simplicity.

Bottom-freezer models offer convenient access to fresh foods at eye level.

Side-by-side models have narrow doors and equal fridge and freezer space and suit smaller kitchens.

French door models combine a spacious fridge section with a bottom freezer and are great for larger families.

Built-in and counter-depth models seamlessly integrate with cabinetry, offering a sleek and modern look.

Energy efficiency

Energy efficiency is a critical factor, as refrigerators run continuously and contribute to electricity bills. Look for models with an Energy Star rating, which indicates lower energy consumption without compromising performance.

Features like inverter technology and advanced insulation can further enhance energy savings.

Temperature control and storage options

Modern refrigerators come with advanced temperature control features to maintain optimal freshness. Dual or multi-zone temperature control allows you to adjust settings for specific compartments so that different types of food are stored at their ideal temperature.

Some models even include humidity-controlled crisper drawers for produce and special compartments for delicate items like meat or dairy.

Smart features

Smart refrigerators are becoming increasingly popular. These models offer WiFi connectivity and allow you to control settings through a smartphone app. Some smart features include:

Internal cameras to check food inventory remotely.

Alerts for open doors or temperature fluctuations.

Integration with virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant.

While these features add convenience, consider whether they align with your needs and budget.

Additional features to improve convenience

Other features to look for include:

Ice and water dispensers, which are useful for quick access to chilled water or ice cubes.

Adjustable shelving provides flexibility for organising and storing bulky items.

Door-in-door storage allows access to frequently used items without opening the main door, improving energy efficiency.

Design and finish

The refrigerator’s design should complement your kitchen décor. Stainless steel finishes are popular for their sleek appearance and durability, while black, white and matte finishes offer stylish alternatives. Fingerprint-resistant surfaces are also worth considering for easier maintenance.

Budget and warranty

Finally, establish a budget and compare models within your price range. Look for warranties that cover parts and labour, as these provide peace of mind in case of unexpected issues.