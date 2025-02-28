MBDA CEO statement: Collective efforts bring Springboks to NMB Stadium

NMB Stadium bowl – rights free by MBDA.

It was in October 2024 when we announced that we were making strides in discussions with various national rugby franchises, as well at the national federation, to bring national Springbok fixtures back to the Bay. The much-anticipated test match between the Springboks and Italy will be hosted at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on 12 July. Back in October, we said we “are confident that soon we will witness the Boks back at the Bay stadium, a venue they have never lost in”.

After months of lobbying and engaging, getting the local Eastern Province Rugby Union back at the NMB Stadium as key partner and tenant, these efforts have now paid off, but the biggest gainers are the residents and tourism in the Bay. This result would not have been possible without the support of the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Hon Oscar Mabuyane and the National Minister of Sport, Hon Gayton Mckenzie, who both back the efforts of the entity and SARU.

A Springbok test match is big revenue generator for all industries, from airlines to bed and breakfasts. The city will be abuzz to welcome the Boks in a venue where they have 100% success.

I am confident in the MBDA stadium team I lead, who continue to push the boundaries and fight for the Bay. We recently ensured that a big-ticket match, Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates, is retained in the Bay; that game is happening this coming Wednesday, and we anticipate a midweek attendance crowd upwards of 20 000 spectators.

We are also expecting another announcement in the coming hours for a major cup semi-final match coming to the Bay stadium.

The MBDA has proven that with support of the shareholder and national and provincial support, tourism industry and sports federations like SARU, we are able to bring major events of economic significance to the Bay.

We are rolling up our sleeves for even bigger events for the rest of 2025.

Attribute: MBDA CEO, Anele Qaba.

Issued by MBDA Spokesperson, Luvuyo Bangazi, +27 41 811 8200 or [email protected]