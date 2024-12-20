Angie Motshekga, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

SCORE: F-

So broken and badly managed is the department of defence that three men on a donkey with a duct-taped drone could possibly topple Pretoria. The department incurred unauthorised expenditure of R3.4 billion in 2023-24, making it not so much a department as a place where taxpayer money goes to cough up and die. In the past five years, it incurred irregular expenditure of R14.39 billion, surpassing every other department, while still receiving bailouts from our violated pockets. The cancellation of the Cuba medical programme was announced last year in response to a parliamentary question, but we wait with little hope to see if the new minister, Angie Motshekga, will cut the beloved Cuba cord. Thus far, Motshekga has not displayed any appetite to undertake the machete-wielding overhaul that is necessary in this department. She certainly hasn’t made public any overarching blueprint for such, and at this stage, taxpayers would be grateful for a rescue strategy scribbled on the back of a used serviette. Only slightly less appalling is that when sent questions about its profligate spending and plans, any plans for improvement, the department exceeded our deadline by weeks. We can only assume they were trying to dispatch the answers using a submarine. Perhaps someone should tell them none are operational.