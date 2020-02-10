LOGIN
Krugersdorp High School prides itself on smaller classes, averaging between 28 and 32 learners per class, allowing teachers more time to give learners individual attention.

Subjects offered:

grades eight and nine: 

English, Afrikaans, mathematics, social sciences, arts and culture, technology, natural sciences, economic management sciences, life orientation.

grades 10, 11 and 12:

mathematics, mathematical literacy, physical science, life science, engineering graphics and design (egd), economics, business studies, accounting, visual art, design, consumer studies, history, geography, computer applications technology (cat).

Accolades

Our grade 12 economics team won the MPC Reserve Bank Challenge in 2018.

The natural science department and art department won accolades from the Gauteng department of education in 2018 for their excellence in education. The school is part of the Allan Gray Orbis “Circle of Excellence Schools”. The University of the Witwatersrand acknowledged Krugersdorp High School as providing one of the largest groups of pupils who attend Wits. The art department at Krugersdorp High School is renowned as the top art department in the district. 

The school offers the following sports:

Cricket (girls and boys), rugby (girls and boys), hockey (girls and boys), soccer (girls and boys), netball, volleyball, swimming, waterpolo, tennis, athletics, squash, golf, equestrian, orienteering.

Our top facilities include: an astro hockey turf, nine netball courts, five tennis courts, four cricket fields, three rugby fields, a swimming pool, four volleyball courts, and gymnastics with specialised trainers who do training sessions with teams to improve their strength, agility and overall fitness. There is consistent district and provincial representation in netball, hockey, rugby, athletics, equestrian, tennis and volleyball, and top coaching for all fraternities.

Extramural activities

Krugersdorp High School musicals take place under the guidance of well-trained and qualified teachers, who are passionate about cultural activities and academic training.

The senior musical has grown to new heights and now takes place at the Roodepoort Civic Theatre. The junior musical takes place in the third term at the school and gives our aspiring talents the chance to step up and the confidence to audition for the senior musical. Learners also participate in the RACA Festival, giving them the opportunity to showcase their incredible abilities. When the glee club entered, it won the national tryouts and has been invited to perform internationally.

Krugersdorp High School offers other cultural activites, which include: debating, media club, Helping Hands community outreach and the science club.

Residences:

Our girls’ res is home to 80 learners and has two girls per room. Being in res gives the girls a sense of independence while developing a sisterhood and comradery between them.

Our boys’ res is home to 100 boys set up on the same principle as the girls res: two boys per room, which again gives our young men a sense of independence while developing  brotherhood and comradery.

Res gives the learners the opportunity to get involved in several school activities and also includes multiple prep rooms with supervised homework sessions in the afternoons and/or evenings.

Derek Davey

