Special Reports

Shape your ambitions with specialised degrees

The IIE MSA campus
As we enter a new decade, the ways in which people work are changing more rapidly than ever before. Matriculants need stand-out skills and knowledge to ensure that they are successful in their future tech-savvy workplaces. 

According to a report from the National Economic Development and Labour Council, Futures of Work in South Africa, there are significant emerging trends across all industries, ranging from healthcare and transport through to the public sector and agriculture.

  • The 4IR-enabled workplace will see a rise in the need for IT experts such as AI specialists, app developers and cybersecurity professionals, so computer science programmes such as the IIE Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences that teach app development, for example, will boost the resumé of a work-seeker.
  • Accountants require the ability to relate knowledge to a range of contexts within the finance field, in order for graduates to undertake professional work. Qualifications such as the IIE Bachelor of Accounting will equip employees with this knowledge.
  • Within the healthcare sector, the industry is shifting to the prevention and management of diseases over the long term, and the IIE Bachelor of Public Health will provide an opportunity to learn key principles in public health and prepare students for in-demand roles in the health field. 
  • The IIE Bachelor of Child and Youth Care offers specialisation in the development and care of children and communities and equips students with a wide range of multidisciplinary, transferable skills.
  • There is a renowned shortage of engineers, which has a widespread effect on South Africa’s development. Through reputable degree programmes such as the IIE Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering or IIE Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering, students will be equipped with relevant insights to reach a deeper understanding of the built environment, through the application of the principles learnt throughout the programme.

Ensure that you register at an institution that will provide you with the qualifications, skills, knowledge and workplace-readiness to form the foundations for your future success.

IIE MSA is a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), South Africa’s largest private higher education institution, which operates across 24 sites and is internationally accredited by The British Accreditation Council. IIE MSA graduates are equipped with the knowledge, competencies and skills to lead change and shape the future, their industries and the world.



Derek Davey

