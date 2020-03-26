Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

SPONSORED

South African Tourism chief executive Sisa Ntshona has released a video urging South Africans and international travellers to play their part in fighting the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The world is witnessing the catastrophic effects of the virus on public medical facilities, an increase in new confirmed cases and the unfortunate deaths of over 19 000 of people across the globe. The South African government has announced a 21-day national lockdown starting this Thursday March 26 2020 at midnight, in an effort to reduce the spread and contain the virus.

Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request and urges people to postpone, rather than cancel their travel plans: “The time will come when we can travel our own country, and welcome the world again, but for now I’m appealing to you to prioritise your wellbeing and that of those around you; stay home, and consider travelling later.”

For more information, visit: https://www.southafrica.net/gl/en/trade/category/coronavirus-covid-19-south-african-tourism-update/travel-getting-around?asd=326195