Subscribe
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

Chief executive of South African Tourism Sisa Ntshona is urging South Africans to stay home until the Covid-19 crisis has passed
Chief executive of South African Tourism Sisa Ntshona is urging South Africans to stay home until the Covid-19 crisis has passed
0

SPONSORED

South African Tourism chief executive Sisa Ntshona has released a video urging South Africans and international travellers to play their part in fighting the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The world is witnessing the catastrophic effects of the virus on public medical facilities, an increase in new confirmed cases and the unfortunate deaths of over 19 000 of people across the globe. The South African government has announced a 21-day national lockdown starting this Thursday March 26 2020 at midnight, in an effort to reduce the spread and contain the virus.

Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request and urges people to postpone, rather than cancel their travel plans: “The time will come when we can travel our own country, and welcome the world again, but for now I’m appealing to you to prioritise your wellbeing and that of those around you; stay home, and consider travelling later.”

For more information, visit: https://www.southafrica.net/gl/en/trade/category/coronavirus-covid-19-south-african-tourism-update/travel-getting-around?asd=326195

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more
Special Reports

Smart investing to beat longevity risk

-
Investors come to a balanced fund because they want growth
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Rules for lockdown: Stay put!

The lockdown regulations provide for strong curtailment of people’s movements, but many details of their implementation are still to come
-
Read more
Politics

Pandor goes into self-isolation after Covid-19 scare

The minister of international relations took the precaution after allegations that an employee had tested positive for the virus
& -
Read more
National

M&G’s latest Covid-19 projections

Covid-19 numbers are prompting disaster declarations and dramatic action across South Africa this week. All steps should be directed by numbers
, & -
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more
Special Reports

Smart investing to beat longevity risk

-
Investors come to a balanced fund because they want growth
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.