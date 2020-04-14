Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

Kingdom of Lesotho

Ministry of Health

REQUEST FOR APPLICATIONS (INDIVIDUAL CONSULTANTS)

Job description

DEPARTMENT Project Implementing Unit JOB TITLE Health economist PROJECT Lesotho Nutrition and Health System Strengthening Project (LNHSSP) RESPONSIBLE TO Project Coordinator DATE OF ISSUE April 14 2020



Background

The Government of Lesotho (GOL) is planning to implement the Lesotho Nutrition and Health System Strengthening Project (LNHSSP) with the International Development Association’s (IDA) financial and technical support. The proposed IDA-financed project aims to support the GOL in implementing a multi-sectoral approach to improve health and nutrition outcomes over a five-year period. Hence the PIU seeks to engage the Health Economist to provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing. The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the Ministry of Health and Food and Nutrition Coordinating Office on areas of health system strengthening and financing, expenditure analysis and nutrition financing.

Job Summary

Under the supervision of the Project Coordinator, the Health economist will be responsible for:

1) Assisting the Project Coordinator with the day-to-day running of the Lesotho Nutrition and health System Strengthening project related to health economics;

2) Supporting the Coordinator with coordination of direct implementation designated interventions within the projects managed by the project implementing unit;

3) Compilation of reports, analysis of data and evaluation of the health systems and nutrition interventions to identify bottlenecks timely.

The Health economist works in close collaboration with the Participating Ministries Program managers and Directors, national partners, implementing organizations, Health facilities, district nutrition and health teams.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Health economist will ensure implementation of Project Development objectives focusing on achievement of the following results and objectives:

Monitoring of the key activities on a daily basis to achieve the performance indicators agreed with the programs in line with set timelines within the scope of approved Budgets and Work Plans; Planning activities, organizing meetings with staff, following-up on critical issues, prioritizing on strategic issues and working towards progress on institutionalization of activities related to health financing, health systems strengthening and nutrition financing; Develops, initiates, maintains and revises policies and procedures for the general implementation of projects and related activities; Works in close cooperation with the involved Directorates including Health Planning, Quality assurance and Primary health Care (Family health and Environmental Health), FNCO on the issues of health financing, economics and nutrition financing, linking programmatic and operational processes and ensuring reaching of planned deliverables; Preparation and submission to Project Coordinator of necessary changes and amendments, which appear in the course of project activities implementation in order to achieve results in accordance with the Project Documents and Annual Work Plans; Participation in recruitment processes of Project personnel and consultants (development of Terms of Reference, participation in short listing of candidates/desk review, acting as a member of the Interview Panel when appointed), providing regular guidance and advice to the staff, assessment and evaluation of their performance, provision of on-going feedback to personnel; Financial and substantive monitoring and evaluation of the projects, identification of operational and financial problems, development of solutions; Timely and analytically evaluate the performance of the key activities and timely preparation and submission of progress reports; Liaising with relevant national and international stakeholders, and in liaison with the information officer, ensure effective information dissemination on the project’s activities; Support of the strategic planning processes for Nutrition and Health systems programs based on evidence gained during implementation; Support of the Monitoring and Evaluation System of the project; Liaise and capacitate implementing organisations and health facilities on key activities implementation, data collection, reporting, information sharing and further work planning; Identify and share best practices in implementation and management of the project at various platforms and levels; Development and building-up of strategic partnership and maintenance of good relations with key stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience Advanced university degree in health economics and minimum of 5 years of relevant experience. Wide recognition and track record of technical expertise and operational leadership in health, health economics and/or financing. At least 5 years’ experience, both analytic and operational, in the health sector in Lesotho or Southern Africa region. In-depth understanding of donor supported projects including the World Bank. Ability to function well independently and handle multiple tasks, meet changing priorities and deliver high-quality analysis and work on time. Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Fluency in English (excellent oral and written communication skills) is essential, with ability to prepare documents on complex subjects, speak and write persuasively, and present ideas clearly and concisely. Have at least 2 years’ experience in working in Lesotho or any Southern African country. Have extensive knowledge of Lesotho landscape, Nutrition and development goals and health systems and priorities in Lesotho.

Key Skills

Ability to work independently and be creative and innovative; integrity and ability to work in a team;

Good listener with demonstrated ability to present and win support for ideas as well as make effective and timely decisions;

He/she shall have the overall responsibility for reporting progress on health system strengthening and nutrition financing and must possess adequate communication and documentation skills;

Good mastery of standard computer applications: Microsoft Office Package;

Must be result focused and be able to work under pressure and tight deadlines.

Ability to think strategically and conduct dialogue on social development policies and priorities, while maintaining a strong sense of realism with regard to in-country conditions and competing demands for resources.

Team player with strong leadership abilities: experience in working with large teams of people from different background; and

Demonstrate ability to work independently with limited supervision on a wide range of social development activities, and achieving results.

Reporting

The Health economist will be reporting directly to the Project Coordinator.

Duration

The duration of the assignment shall be determined at a later stage during recruitment and it is subject to a probation period of 4 months and satisfactory performance. The Contract period will also be subjected to satisfactory performance.

Duty Station

The duty station shall be the Ministry of Health Head Office, Maseru, with frequent field visits to project sites.

Remuneration

Successful candidates will be offered performance-based contract; subject to review annually.

Application Instructions

Interested and suitability qualified candidates should forward their applications indicating the advertisement and position on the subject line of letter and envelope, together with detailed curriculum vitae indicating work experience. (Daytime telephone contacts, names and telephone contacts of 3 referees to reach the undersigned not later than April 30 2020) to:

Procurement Specialist email: [email protected]

Or submit to the following office after lockdown: Procurement Unit Ground Floor, Ministry of Health, corner Constitution & Linare Roads, Kingdom of Lesotho, Telephone: (+266) 27323277

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.