eBooks marked down for lockdown

Pan Macmillan has discounted a number of eBooks during lockdown
While bookstores may be temporarily closed during lockdown, you can still read and stay safe with this unmissable collection of Pan Macmillan eBooks. Available for both Amazon Kindle and Kobo eReaders, enjoy non-fiction inspiration, homegrown reads, local thrillers, important business books and more.

From Trevor Noah to Bruce Whitfield, Mandy Wiener and James Hendry, we’ve marked down some of your favourite local authors and international bestsellers to self-quarantine with.

So while the world is social distancing, you can still become inspired, learn new things and go on an adventure. Your next download awaits …

Get these books at only $10.99

Non-fiction (2020 releases)

Fiction (2020 releases)

Don’t miss out on these $7.99 backlist titles

Non-fiction

Fiction

For more information, visit https://www.panmacmillan.co.za

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Opinion

Keep sexual frustration in check during isolation

Don’t let your libido get the better of you and keep your sex extra safe, by staying home
-
Read more
Friday

Review: ‘Afterland’ — a novel that foreshadows the Covid-19 pandemic

For the past five years, Lauren Beukes has been working on a book set in the aftermath of a global epidemic. Its release couldn’t have been more timely
-
Read more
