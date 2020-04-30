Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

0

Sponsored

In its mandate to strengthen the voice and agency of marginalised communities in the SADC region, the Southern Africa Trust has launched weekly public webinars which are known as Society Talks. The emphasis of the series will be to inform, engage and share experiences to the broader society within the focus areas of the Trust.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the Southern Africa region, Society Talks is a platform that unites affected communities, participants and stakeholders to engage in progressive dialogue with the intention of developing responsive solutions as a collaborative. Over the 15-week period, some of the topics will include socio-economies relief, climate justice and disaster preparedness, women & gender empowerment, role of the youth, migration and development, as well as building public-private partnerships.

To date, panellists have included thought leaders and experts in the development sec- tor across Southern Africa such as Liepollo Lebohang Pheko, Nancy Kachingwe, Deprose Muchena of Amnesty International and Isobel Fyre of Inequality and Poverty Institute. It is through the collaborative structure of the platform that participants are able to engage in Q&A feature.
Society Talks streams live every Wednesday at 16h00 on the Southern Africa Trust YouTube channel. To connect with the organisation in relation to the webinar, please email [email protected]

Community Immunity

In a world where Covid-19 is increasingly distributing, it is those who are living in poverty who face the greatest health, social and economic risk of the virus. The fight against the pandemic challenges the world to unite as a community so as rebuild to empower the 422 million people living in poverty on the African continent.

The Southern Africa Trust has taken progressive steps in fulfilling its commitment to meeting the needs of those living in and affected by poverty. In partnership with TrustAfrica and African Philanthropy Network, we have launched the Community Immunity global campaign.

This is a co-ordinated initiative that will raise awareness around the plight and impact of Covid-19 on marginalised communities in Africa and raise much needed funding to provide families with much-needed support both during this pandemic and beyond.

The safety of those in our most marginalised of economies is our collective immunity. We invite you to connect with the campaign by visiting communityimmunity.org where options for donations are available.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
National

Anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies

Convicted along with Nelson Mandela and eight others, the Rivonia Trialist spent his golden years active in the ANC although he called out its faults
-
Read more
National

The story of SA’s biggest power plant, and its little town

Before Big Coal, Lephalale was a small town with little water and few jobs. Two power plants have changed it
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Sassa system ignores digital divide

Sassa is keen to try out online registration to process applications for the Covid-19 relief grant, but NGOs are wary because not all intended beneficiaries are able to access data
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.


Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian