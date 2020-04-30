Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

Sponsored

In its mandate to strengthen the voice and agency of marginalised communities in the SADC region, the Southern Africa Trust has launched weekly public webinars which are known as Society Talks. The emphasis of the series will be to inform, engage and share experiences to the broader society within the focus areas of the Trust.



In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the Southern Africa region, Society Talks is a platform that unites affected communities, participants and stakeholders to engage in progressive dialogue with the intention of developing responsive solutions as a collaborative. Over the 15-week period, some of the topics will include socio-economies relief, climate justice and disaster preparedness, women & gender empowerment, role of the youth, migration and development, as well as building public-private partnerships.



To date, panellists have included thought leaders and experts in the development sec- tor across Southern Africa such as Liepollo Lebohang Pheko, Nancy Kachingwe, Deprose Muchena of Amnesty International and Isobel Fyre of Inequality and Poverty Institute. It is through the collaborative structure of the platform that participants are able to engage in Q&A feature.

Society Talks streams live every Wednesday at 16h00 on the Southern Africa Trust YouTube channel. To connect with the organisation in relation to the webinar, please email [email protected]

Community Immunity

In a world where Covid-19 is increasingly distributing, it is those who are living in poverty who face the greatest health, social and economic risk of the virus. The fight against the pandemic challenges the world to unite as a community so as rebuild to empower the 422 million people living in poverty on the African continent.



The Southern Africa Trust has taken progressive steps in fulfilling its commitment to meeting the needs of those living in and affected by poverty. In partnership with TrustAfrica and African Philanthropy Network, we have launched the Community Immunity global campaign.



This is a co-ordinated initiative that will raise awareness around the plight and impact of Covid-19 on marginalised communities in Africa and raise much needed funding to provide families with much-needed support both during this pandemic and beyond.



The safety of those in our most marginalised of economies is our collective immunity. We invite you to connect with the campaign by visiting communityimmunity.org where options for donations are available.