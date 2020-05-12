Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

On the right career path

Evodia Malebo says that high levels of credibility and strong working relationships are part of her duties
Evodia Malebo says that high levels of credibility and strong working relationships are part of her duties
0

SPONSORED

Evodia Malebo has always been driven to deliver more than what is expected of her. Dedicated and hard-working, she is not one to shy away from a challenge, which is probably why she jumped at the opportunity of becoming an associate general accountant — AGA(SA).

Malebo has always been results-driven, and has worked for the auditor-general of South Africa and two of the big four auditing and accounting firms (EY and PwC).

Now the director: finance and budget management at the department of human settlements, she believes her successful registration as an AGA(SA) has added significant value to her career and played an important role in her professional recognition. “For me, it means I am on the right track with my career growth and development,” she says proudly.

She also serves as a member of the AGA(SA) committee of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), and highly recommends the AGA(SA) designation. “It has boosted my career immensely. Having the letters AGA(SA) behind my name has linked me to professional excellence, a drive for innovation, and high ethical standards that are recognisable to my employer,” she explains.

As the ideal designation for more technically-minded general accountants, a Saica AGA(SA) designation is a symbol of professional excellence and acquired business skills to enhance organisational value. An AGA(SA) is a professional equipped with business skills and the technical competencies to deliver credible, quality work that adds value to an organisation. “An employer can be assured of the quality and credibility of the Saica AGA(SA) designation,” says Malebo.

In her work for the department of human settlements, Malebo has demonstrated these abilities time and again. “My role encompasses delivering sustainable performance improvement in the finance and budget management of the department, by ensuring that fiscal policies are implemented and that finance management standard operating procedures are adhered to.”

Her responsibilities also include creating an enabling and effective control environment.

Malebo advises both external and internal stakeholders of the department on all finance-related matters. She leads and develops finance and budget management teams, and also acts as a support for the CFO of the department.

“Ensuring that there is a high level of credibility and strong working relationships is also part of my duties, along with making certain that the department’s budgeting and reporting processes are carried out efficiently.”

Her typical day includes attending several meetings, analysing and signing off information before it is submitted to the CFO, checking and responding to emails, liaising with her personal assistant on scheduled activities, meeting with the finance team managers to discuss key deliverables and progress, providing guidance and reviewing departmental cash flows and expenditure performance.


“I have daily interactions with the CFO and other department programme managers,” she says.

Malebo is committed to making a difference in the public sector. “My motive is to assist the public sector to achieve better outcomes in the audit processes, optimise finance management operations and contribute to strong working environment ethics, and to develop and lead capable and competent finance specialists.”

Ethical behaviour is high on her priority list. “There must be effective law enforcement in the country, which will be essential to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against corrupt individuals,” she says firmly. “Transparency and fairness play a significant role in curbing corruption.”

Furthermore, leaders must lead by example. “It is about setting the right tone and taking appropriate steps to ensure that internal controls in the sector are adequate and operating effectively to prevent corruption from occurring,” says Malebo. “Leadership is important.”

She defines great leaders as people who have clear vision, people who continuously self-assess, are decisive, courageous, passionate and innovative. They aspire to inspire, and they are humble, which means they are willing to admit when they are wrong and take criticism as an opportunity.

Ask her about herself, however, and she tells you she is an introvert. As a wife and mother of a toddler, her time away from the office is spent mostly with her family.  “I’m only energetic at the workplace,” she says. “After hours I mostly feel drained and need some time to recharge my energy. I prefer spending my time alone or with my family. I can be very shy at times.”

A self-confessed career woman, motherhood has brought her much joy. “Adjusting to the new lifestyle was not easy, and I am still working on it. However, motherhood has brought more meaning to my life; I have more reason to excel.”

For more information, visit: http://www.accountingtechniciansouthafrica.co.za/

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

How do we decide whose lives matter most?

The way Covid-19 death facts are reported (age and comorbidities) reflects how old people and those with chronic conditions are valued. Scientifically there’s an argument for this, but morally it’s troubling
-
Read more
National

Court orders that Ingonyama Trust Board staff be paid their...

Embattled KwaZulu-Natal land trust loses in court, after ceasing paying salaries to some workers in March
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Justice department suspends CFO, supply chain director over R1.2bn security...

An internal forensic probe has found that the duo had manipulated tender processes
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa judge: Restore people’s trust

The Defence Force and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate now say their inquiries into the death of Collins Khosa are not complete
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now