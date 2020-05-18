Subscribe
Old Mutual announces digital AGM

The financial group, which in May this year reaches it’s 175-year anniversary, will hold its annual general meeting at 2pm on Friday May 29 2020, by means of digital electronic communication only; it will not be holding a physical meeting.

In staying with a digital mindset, Old Mutual, as part of its future development, has also unveiled an ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom, intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education.

As a pan-African brand operating in 13 economies across Africa, Old Mutual’s goals and purpose remain fundamentally the same: to improve people’s lives. The digital education project is to be rolled out in three stages over seven years, and, according to the company, represents a direct response to low financial literacy and the poor teacher-to-learner ratios endemic across Africa.

The group has stated that due to postal service delays caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, shareholders are advised to access all materials relevant to the AGM, including the notice of AGM incorporating the summary financial statements.

These are available on OML’s website: https://www.oldmutual.com/about/governance/annual-general-meeting

Or from the company registrars, Link Market Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd, at:

[email protected]

Staff Reporter

Raila Odinga: The US and Europe cannot abandon their leadership...

Today, the whole world stands where Europe was in 1945. Europe recovered then thanks to massive international assistance. That same attitude of cooperation and solidarity is needed now more than ever
-
Read more
Sport

World Cup review, part 2: The trials of group A...

With a world-class gauntlet laid out in front of them, could South Africa make an expectant nation proud?
-
Read more
