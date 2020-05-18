Old Mutual announces digital AGM

SPONSORED

The financial group, which in May this year reaches it’s 175-year anniversary, will hold its annual general meeting at 2pm on Friday May 29 2020, by means of digital electronic communication only; it will not be holding a physical meeting.

In staying with a digital mindset, Old Mutual, as part of its future development, has also unveiled an ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom, intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education.

As a pan-African brand operating in 13 economies across Africa, Old Mutual’s goals and purpose remain fundamentally the same: to improve people’s lives. The digital education project is to be rolled out in three stages over seven years, and, according to the company, represents a direct response to low financial literacy and the poor teacher-to-learner ratios endemic across Africa.

The group has stated that due to postal service delays caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, shareholders are advised to access all materials relevant to the AGM, including the notice of AGM incorporating the summary financial statements.

These are available on OML’s website: https://www.oldmutual.com/about/governance/annual-general-meeting

Or from the company registrars, Link Market Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd, at:

[email protected]