Call for Expression of Interest: Training supply and needs assessment to support the energy transition in South Africa

The South African-German Energy Programme (SAGEN) is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in co-operation with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), Eskom and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).

SAGEN’s new Capacity Building initiative seeks to improve the methodological, personal and technological capacities of professionals in the area of Energy Policy and Regulation. Public and private power sector professionals in a specialist and manager role shall be provided access to relevant and directly applicable professional development opportunities.

Short courses will be developed and implemented in co-operation with South African universities and skills development institutions. As part of the inception of this initiative, a comprehensive “Training Supply and Needs Assessment” is to be conducted.

GIZ is procuring a contractor for the implementation of a:

Training supply and needs assessment to support the energy transition in South Africa in the focus area “Energy Policy and Regulation”

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender.

Expression of Interest forms are available to download until June 5 2020 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/74976.html

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by June 12 2020. Please quote reference 83356056 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.