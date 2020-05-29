Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Call for Expression of Interest: Training supply and needs assessment to support the energy transition in South Africa

0

SPONSORED

The South African-German Energy Programme (SAGEN) is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in co-operation with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), Eskom and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).

SAGEN’s new Capacity Building initiative seeks to improve the methodological, personal and technological capacities of professionals in the area of Energy Policy and Regulation. Public and private power sector professionals in a specialist and manager role shall be provided access to relevant and directly applicable professional development opportunities.

Short courses will be developed and implemented in co-operation with South African universities and skills development institutions. As part of the inception of this initiative, a comprehensive “Training Supply and Needs Assessment” is to be conducted.

GIZ is procuring a contractor for the implementation of a:

  • Training supply and needs assessment to support the energy transition in South Africa in the focus area “Energy Policy and Regulation”

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender.

Expression of Interest forms are available to download until June 5 2020 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/74976.html  

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected]  by June 12 2020. Please quote reference 83356056 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.


Staff Reporter

Recommended

Special Reports

Undeterred by Covid-19 pandemic, China and Africa hold hands, building a community of a shared future for mankind

-
It is clear that building a community with a shared future for all mankind has become a more pressing task than ever before
Read more
Special Reports

Wills, Estate Administration and Succession Planning Webinar

-
Capital Legacy has had no slowdown in lockdown regarding turnaround with clients, in storing or retrieving wills and in answering their questions
Read more
Special Reports

Obituary: Mohammed Tikly

-
His legacy will live on in the vision he shared for a brighter more socially just future, in which racism and discrimination are things of the past
Read more
Special Reports

Openview, now powered by two million homes

-
The future of free-to-air satellite TV is celebrating having two million viewers by giving away two homes worth R2-million
Read more
Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Where is the deputy president?

David Mabuza is hard at work — it’s just not taking place in the public eye. The rumblings and discussion in the ANC are about factions in the ruling party, succession and ousting him
, & -
Read more
Politics

Zuma turns on judiciary as trial nears

Former president says pre-trial correspondence is part of another plot
-
Read more
Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
-
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Undeterred by Covid-19 pandemic, China and Africa hold hands, building a community of a shared future for mankind

-
It is clear that building a community with a shared future for all mankind has become a more pressing task than ever before
Read more
Special Reports

Wills, Estate Administration and Succession Planning Webinar

-
Capital Legacy has had no slowdown in lockdown regarding turnaround with clients, in storing or retrieving wills and in answering their questions
Read more
Special Reports

Call for Expression of Interest: Training supply and needs assessment to support the energy transition in South Africa

-
GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender to support the energy transition
Read more
Special Reports

Obituary: Mohammed Tikly

-
His legacy will live on in the vision he shared for a brighter more socially just future, in which racism and discrimination are things of the past
Read more
Special Reports

Openview, now powered by two million homes

-
The future of free-to-air satellite TV is celebrating having two million viewers by giving away two homes worth R2-million
Read more
Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now