Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

JTI off to court for tobacco ban: Government not listening to industry or consumers

Eleven million South Africans smoke, and most have continued to do so under the tobacco ban
0

SPONSORED

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has joined forces with British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA), as the two largest tobacco manufacturers based in South Africa, along with a host of civil society and concerned citizens, in the action to lift the lockdown prohibition on the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products. The matter is headed to court, to challenge the ban imposed under Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Bongani Mshibe, Director Corporate Affairs, Japan Tobacco International comments: “The legal tobacco industry has attempted to consult with the government, including making submissions as to how the sale and distribution of tobacco products can take place without impacting the spread of Covid-19 during any lockdown level. These attempts to consult and numerous submissions have not been taken into consideration.

“There are 11 million smokers in this country, and tobacco is a legal product. The ban is an infringement on adult choices and right to use these products. The government is not listening to the industry or consumers, so it is now clear that government intends to keep the ban for the foreseeable future. We unfortunately have no choice but to turn to the courts for relief, which could have been avoided had government consulted with the legal tobacco industry.”

The preliminary and limited data available provides no convincing evidence as to whether smoking increases or decreases the probability of being infected or admitted to hospital with Covid-19, and there is presently no data available on vaping in relation to Covid-19. It is therefore irresponsible to seek to draw concrete conclusions, or create public policy, based on incomplete science.

Mshibe comments: “There is however abundant evidence that despite the ban, consumers are continuing to smoke and find alternatives in illegal cigarettes, effectively criminalising South Africa’s smokers. There has been massive growth in illicit tobacco sales since lockdown. The risks are clear and evident, with consumers having to travel to find illegal products and being forced to share cigarettes. This has opened a door that will not easily be shut.”

Almost all countries that have implemented social lockdowns to reduce the spread of the virus have permitted the sale of tobacco products, including the US, China and the UK where some of these inconclusive studies on the link between smoking and Covid-19 are being cited.

“We are aware of only three countries in the world, including South Africa, that did not list tobacco as a basic good at the commencement of a lockdown, and one of those, India, has now lifted its initial prohibition. It is surprising that South Africa has taken a different stance with an ailing economy. Based on 2019 IPSOS figures, the South African Government is losing tobacco tax revenue in excess of R10-billion annually — or in excess of R30-million each day — since the commencement of the lockdown. With no end in sight to the ban as we are following a risk- adjusted model, the losses to the fiscus seem set to continue, at a time when government needs revenue more than ever,” says Mshibe.

If you extrapolate these losses from March 27, Day one of the lockdown, to today, May 29, that amounts to R1.92-billion in lost revenue to illicit tobacco, while legal tobacco retailers and wholesalers are losing a total of R65-million every day of not selling. This is Government revenue that could have funded the R350 grant to 5.2 million South Africans over the lockdown. Unfortunately, our Government is also placing 109 000 jobs and 179 000 wholesalers and retailers at risk, including the livelihood of emerging farmers. This extreme regulation approach will deter investor confidence in South Africa.

About JTI

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the US and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 45 000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the sixth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.


The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Special Reports

Holistic Financial Planning for Professionals Webinar

-
Our lives are constantly in flux, so it makes sense that your financial planning must be reviewed frequently — preferably on an annual basis
Read more
Special Reports

Undeterred by Covid-19 pandemic, China and Africa hold hands, building a community of a shared future for mankind

-
It is clear that building a community with a shared future for all mankind has become a more pressing task than ever before
Read more
Special Reports

Wills, Estate Administration and Succession Planning Webinar

-
Capital Legacy has had no slowdown in lockdown regarding turnaround with clients, in storing or retrieving wills and in answering their questions
Read more
Special Reports

Call for Expression of Interest: Training supply and needs assessment to support the energy transition in South Africa

-
GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender to support the energy transition
Read more
Special Reports

Obituary: Mohammed Tikly

-
His legacy will live on in the vision he shared for a brighter more socially just future, in which racism and discrimination are things of the past
Read more
Special Reports

Openview, now powered by two million homes

-
The future of free-to-air satellite TV is celebrating having two million viewers by giving away two homes worth R2-million
Read more
Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Where is the deputy president?

David Mabuza is hard at work — it’s just not taking place in the public eye. The rumblings and discussion in the ANC are about factions in the ruling party, succession and ousting him
, & -
Read more
Politics

Zuma turns on judiciary as trial nears

Former president says pre-trial correspondence is part of another plot
-
Read more
Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
-
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

JTI off to court for tobacco ban: Government not listening to industry or consumers

-
The tobacco ban places 109 000 jobs and 179 000 wholesalers and retailers at risk — including the livelihood of emerging farmers
Read more
Special Reports

Holistic Financial Planning for Professionals Webinar

-
Our lives are constantly in flux, so it makes sense that your financial planning must be reviewed frequently — preferably on an annual basis
Read more
Special Reports

Undeterred by Covid-19 pandemic, China and Africa hold hands, building a community of a shared future for mankind

-
It is clear that building a community with a shared future for all mankind has become a more pressing task than ever before
Read more
Special Reports

Wills, Estate Administration and Succession Planning Webinar

-
Capital Legacy has had no slowdown in lockdown regarding turnaround with clients, in storing or retrieving wills and in answering their questions
Read more
Special Reports

Call for Expression of Interest: Training supply and needs assessment to support the energy transition in South Africa

-
GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender to support the energy transition
Read more
Special Reports

Obituary: Mohammed Tikly

-
His legacy will live on in the vision he shared for a brighter more socially just future, in which racism and discrimination are things of the past
Read more
Special Reports

Openview, now powered by two million homes

-
The future of free-to-air satellite TV is celebrating having two million viewers by giving away two homes worth R2-million
Read more
Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now