Better and better: QLED TV takes another quantum leap forward

SPONSORED

In 2019, the Samsung QLED TV range received universal praise for its innovative display quality, sound, design and numerous pioneering features. However, this year Samsung added a welcome twist to an incredible story. With the 2020 QLED range, the innovation just gets better and better. You can now turn the ordinary into the extraordinary with immersive sound, endless detail, minimalist design and unrivalled technology. This is Samsung’s most complete television ever, and no surprise coming from the brand leading the way across the world and acclaimed by experts.

“Our goal is to continue Samsung’s unparalleled legacy of providing leading TV viewing experiences by combining the advantages of our next-generation displays with AI technologies, immersive technologies and breath-taking sound quality — a personalised journey that turns a TV into a series of incredible adventures,” said Nivash Ramsern, Head: Visual Display at Samsung South Africa.

Any great movie has an equally great trailer. Below are the highlights that showcase the greatest QLED 8K TV in show-stopping action:

Get ready for unrivalled 8K Picture Quality

Experience unmatched detail and brightness, bringing your favourite content through the life-like clarity of 8K with 33 million pixels. You can now turn your favourite content into 8K quality with the Samsung Quantum Processor so you always have 8K, no matter the source quality of the original content. ¹

Enjoy the 1st Fully Frameless Design

See more of the picture without interruption. This is a frameless design that complements your home. You’ll love the 99% screen-to-body ratio that allows you to focus more on the picture without any interruptions.

Make Sound Move

Never miss a word again with sound that moves and follows the picture with six built-in speakers. You can now experience surround sound that tracks every movement and amplifies voices. With Active Voice Amplifier you won’t miss a single word when watching your favourite show, even with distracting noises. You will also appreciate Samsung’s Q-Symphony soundbars that are orchestrated in an awe-inspiring harmony.

It’s time to be the star of the show

QLED Smart TVs, powered by Tizen, makes it easier to find the content you love with personalised recommendations. It’s time to discover TV designed just for you. Want to watch what’s on your TV and your smartphone on the same screen? With MultiView, you can. Whether it’s live stats for sports or cheat videos for games, simply connect your phone and dual-screen like never before. To make sure you’re always in control, the TV is powerfully integrated and simple to use.

With Smart Hub and One Remote Control you can find your favourite content together in one easy-to-navigate menu — all with the Samsung OneRemote that gives you effortless access and control.

Ultimately, this is a TV that will change your expectations of what a TV can do. Samsung QLED offers an unparalleled visual and auditory adventure from the comfort of your living room. Available in 4K or 8K and from 43″ to 98″, the QLED series was designed with options to fit any space and budget.

¹ Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. QLED: Samsung QLED is Quantum dot based TV.