USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub seeks a Regional Communications Manager

Background:

The USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub engages with partners across the region to increase sustainable economic growth, global export competitiveness, and trade in targeted southern African countries. It supports these objectives by increasing exports from southern African countries to South Africa and the United States (under the African Growth and Opportunity Act [AGOA]), boosting capital and technology flows from South Africa to other southern African countries, and providing targeted trade facilitation support to Zambia.

The USAID TradeHub works with market actors to identify and resolve enterprise constraints and to implement sustainable solutions through market-based trade and investment facilitation services. The USAID TradeHub partners with the USAID Bilateral Missions through the Regional Mission in the successful delivery of its objectives.

Objectives and Duties:

The Regional Communications Manager will work with the Director of Strategic Communications to develop impactful communications campaigns and collateral materials that are game changers for the USAID TradeHub’s stakeholders, partners, and beneficiaries.

The Regional Communications Manager will assist in the production (including the procurement process), distribution, and organization of promotional materials, research documents, reports, and other USAID TradeHub publications. The Regional Communications Manager will oversee all USAID TradeHub-related events, social media posting, and website updates.  Specific responsibilities include:


  • Work with project teams and strategic partners to develop communications action plans aligned with the project workplan, objectives, strategies and targeted results.
  • Liaise with strategic partners to increase the USAID TradeHub’s visibility and maximize coordination.
  • Produce content for USAID TradeHub communications material, including website, presentations, success stories, brochures, one-pagers, posters, and other publications, and facilitate their distribution.
  • Manage the design and production of publications as needed.
  • When permissible, travel to project sites, events, and activities to manage events, outreach campaigns, and liaise with stakeholders.
  • Liaise and interview stakeholders and staff to capture program activities, upcoming projects, and program successes.
  • Support the gathering of information for USAID TradeHub updates and taskers for USAID.
  • Work with M&E team to collect, analyse, explain, and disseminate institutional and programmatic knowledge.
  • Edit and format project publications.

Qualifications:

  • A bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, graphic design, or another related field required.
  • Minimum of nine years of relevant experience in communications or related field.
  • Experience managing marketing and public relations teams.
  • Regional work experience.
  • Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with institutional and private‐sector partners and stakeholders in a multi‐country setting.
  • Demonstrated experience developing content for communications products, including social media content, success stories, web content, and other mediums.
  • Experience with photography, video, and graphics production.
  • Proficiency with MS Office (Word and PowerPoint).

Base of Operations: 

  • Pretoria, South Africa

Reporting:

  • The Regional Communications Manager will report to the Director of Strategic Communications.

Closing date: September 9 2020. Send applications, including a cover letter, CV, three writing samples and three references, to [email protected]. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

