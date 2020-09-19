Subscribe
Special Reports

Request for Quotation for Benguela Current Convention Secretariat



The Benguela Current Convention (BCC) is a multi-sectoral initiative by Angola, Namibia and South Africa (parties) to spearhead regional collaboration for integrated management, sustainable development and protection of the environment, using an ecosystem approach to ocean governance in the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem (BCLME).

The Secretariat of the BCC invites competent companies to submit quotations for the following consultancies:

  1. The provision of a chartered aircraft for an aerial survey of Cape fur seals and seabirds in Angola, Namibia and South Africa.
  2. The development of an automated counting software for Cape fur seal pups and seabirds.

Detailed Terms of Reference for the Request for Quotation can be obtained from Ms Tunehafo Gottlieb at [email protected]

Entries must be submitted by October 5 2020.


