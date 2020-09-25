Subscribe
TENDER NO. BOBS 05/2020 PROVISION OF CERTIFICATION SERVICES TO BOTSWANA BUREAU OF STANDARDS QUALITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES

0

The Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS) invites tenders from reputable companies for the provision of certification services to Botswana Bureau of Standards Quality Management Services.

Tender documents with full details and specifications are available at a non-refundable fee of P350.00 from:                   

The Purchasing Officer

Botswana Bureau of Standards
GABORONE
Office No. F5
Tel 3903200 Fax 3903120


Payment can be made between 8:30am and 12:30pm and 2pm and 4:30pm from Mondays to Fridays at the Cashier’s office.

CONDITIONS:

  1. The Botswana Bureau of Standards reserves the right to award the whole tender to one Tenderer or split the tender amongst various Tenderers.
  • Tenders submitted electronically will not be accepted.
  • Tenderers must be registered with PPADB where applicable.

The tender, marked “TENDER NO. BOBS 05/2020 – PROVISION OF CERTIFICATION SERVICES TO BOTSWANA BUREAU OF STANDARDS QUALITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES” must be delivered to:

The Managing Director

Botswana Bureau of Standards

Private Bag BO48

GABORONE.

Plot 55745, Airport Road, Block 8, Gaborone.

The tender shall close for submission on October 28 2020 at 10am and opening of the tender will follow at 10.15am thereafter in BOBS Tender Room. Interested tenderers are invited to the tender opening session.

All enquiries must be addressed to: [email protected]                 

