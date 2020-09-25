Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

The Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone breaks all the rules

Samsung continues to create powerful new devices to help people maximise their work and play
0

This story is sponsored

We’ve never relied on technology as we do today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world. Technology can make life easier, but it can also make it more complex. That’s why Samsung continues to create powerful new devices to help people maximise their work and play.

Together, and as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, these devices work together seamlessly so that you can spend your time focused on what matters most. Now Samsung is about to launch the follow-up to one of its greatest technological achievements.

The future unfolds

Meet the device that is changing the shape of the future — the Galaxy Z Fold2.

Galaxy Z Fold2 is for users who want the unique, innovative foldable form factor and enjoy the latest technological innovations. Discover the cutting-edge hinge technology that allows it to fold like a book, stand on its own, and break the rules of what you thought a smartphone should do.


Last year Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold represented the biggest leap forward in mobile technology since the first smartphones arrived a decade ago.

Samsung continues to pioneer an entirely new category of mobile devices by introducing the next generation of foldables — Galaxy Z Fold2.

After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, the Galaxy Z Fold2 has meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences.

Justin Hume, Director of Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa, says the Galaxy Z Fold2 is aimed at those who understand luxury tech, as it is playing in the premium category. “From business executives to entrepreneurs who need their businesses on the go to media influencers who want a device that allows them to both consume and produce content.”

Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet, for ultimate productivity.

Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium design. Hidden behind the Samsung logo on the back, the state-of-the-art hinge is designed to smooth out your every fold and unfold.

“Our unique adaptive display lets you set it in virtually any angle, which is important because it allows you to view content in Flex Mode, with a keyboard at the base and your content on the top of the screen,” adds Hume.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. Open Galaxy Z Fold2 to reveal a 7.6-inch tablet-like display, made with Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass for smooth flexibility.

“The first thing that’s going to strike you is the design. It’s slimmer than its predecessor and fits comfortably in your pocket,” says Hume.

The cover screen is 6.2-inches and the main tablet screen is 7.6-inches; they are larger than that of the Galaxy Z Fold.

“Both an internal and external screen comes in handy when you want to take photos while sight-seeing. If you ask a stranger to take a photo of you, as they take the shot you can see on the external screen what they are seeing on the internal screen.”

With its sleek design and refined engineering, Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two equally stunning colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The colours are a common theme for Samsung’s 2020 line-up, as seen on the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Tab S7, says Hume.

When folded, Galaxy Z Fold2 is a cutting-edge smartphone with a 6.2-inch screen, delivering one-handed comfort.

With Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung will continue to inspire all-new possibilities for the entire foldable category.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available from all networks as of next week.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Special Reports

Adventures, ghost tours and big skies await visitors to the Cape Winelands

special reports -
All of the CWDM destinations are accessible within a 30- to 120-minute drive from Cape Town, creating real value for money
Read more
Special Reports

Policy priorities lie with urgent economic reforms

special reports -
Professor Raymond Parsons believes that business and consumer sentiment in South Africa would both benefit from even lower borrowing costs
Read more
Special Reports

Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria to reopen on Heritage Day

special reports -
The new, drive-through sculpture exhibition brings to four the number of exhibitions of iconic African and South African art
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 Workplace Response Interventions Successful

special reports -
The overall focus of these trainings was on the implications and management of Covid-19 in the workplace and strengthening Occupational Safety and Health
Read more
Motoring

New Bentley Bentayga – The definitive luxury SUV

special reports -
The Bentayga combines the abilities of a performance grand tourer with a luxury limousine, a spacious family car and an off-roader
Read more
Special Reports

Humans leave deep imprint on Antarctica’s biodiversity

special reports -
Since its formal discovery 200 years ago the continent has been subjected to accelerating and potentially impactful human activity
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

Convict Andile Lungisa resists calls to quit city council

Former youth league leader Andile Lungisa cites ANC constitution, and argues assault is not corruption in a bid to keep his party membership
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more

‘Insult’ arrest kicks off poll race in Kenya

MPs’ detention may signal the silencing of dissent and a bid to railroad changes to the Constitution
Patrick Gathara -
Read more

All mahala say claimants in R1-billion Mala Mala land claim

Endless court cases and threats plague community of South Africa’s most costly restitution settlement
Lucas Ledwaba -
Read more

Health workers fight without fuel

Community health workers are at the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 in Gauteng, but many have not been paid for months. Sarah Smit and Paul Botes talked to workers who spoke of their love for the job – and how that love has been trifled with
Sarah Smit & Paul Botes -
Read more

The ANC’s clean-up mission is causing a standoff

ANC factions in several provinces are failing to abide by the dictates of the NEC’s decision that leaders who face corruption charges step aside from state and party posts
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now