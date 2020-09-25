The Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone breaks all the rules

We’ve never relied on technology as we do today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world. Technology can make life easier, but it can also make it more complex. That’s why Samsung continues to create powerful new devices to help people maximise their work and play.

Together, and as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, these devices work together seamlessly so that you can spend your time focused on what matters most. Now Samsung is about to launch the follow-up to one of its greatest technological achievements.

The future unfolds

Meet the device that is changing the shape of the future — the Galaxy Z Fold2.

Galaxy Z Fold2 is for users who want the unique, innovative foldable form factor and enjoy the latest technological innovations. Discover the cutting-edge hinge technology that allows it to fold like a book, stand on its own, and break the rules of what you thought a smartphone should do.

Last year Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold represented the biggest leap forward in mobile technology since the first smartphones arrived a decade ago.

Samsung continues to pioneer an entirely new category of mobile devices by introducing the next generation of foldables — Galaxy Z Fold2.

After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, the Galaxy Z Fold2 has meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences.

Justin Hume, Director of Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa, says the Galaxy Z Fold2 is aimed at those who understand luxury tech, as it is playing in the premium category. “From business executives to entrepreneurs who need their businesses on the go to media influencers who want a device that allows them to both consume and produce content.”

Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet, for ultimate productivity.

Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium design. Hidden behind the Samsung logo on the back, the state-of-the-art hinge is designed to smooth out your every fold and unfold.

“Our unique adaptive display lets you set it in virtually any angle, which is important because it allows you to view content in Flex Mode, with a keyboard at the base and your content on the top of the screen,” adds Hume.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. Open Galaxy Z Fold2 to reveal a 7.6-inch tablet-like display, made with Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass for smooth flexibility.

“The first thing that’s going to strike you is the design. It’s slimmer than its predecessor and fits comfortably in your pocket,” says Hume.

The cover screen is 6.2-inches and the main tablet screen is 7.6-inches; they are larger than that of the Galaxy Z Fold.

“Both an internal and external screen comes in handy when you want to take photos while sight-seeing. If you ask a stranger to take a photo of you, as they take the shot you can see on the external screen what they are seeing on the internal screen.”

With its sleek design and refined engineering, Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two equally stunning colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The colours are a common theme for Samsung’s 2020 line-up, as seen on the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Tab S7, says Hume.

When folded, Galaxy Z Fold2 is a cutting-edge smartphone with a 6.2-inch screen, delivering one-handed comfort.

With Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung will continue to inspire all-new possibilities for the entire foldable category.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available from all networks as of next week.