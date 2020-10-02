Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Entrepreneur says integrity has been the cornerstone of his career

Mayur Shah serves on the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Associate General Accountants (AGA) committee
0

This story is sponsored

Integrity: it’s something many say is missing from the corporate world and that current history would have you believe is non-existent in many sectors — particularly the accounting industry, which has been plagued by countless scandals over the past few years.

But for accountant and entrepreneur, Mayur Shah, integrity has been the key his success and is the cornerstone upon which everything he does. 

Prior to being a proprietor of his own establishment, Shah’s first foray into the employment ranks came courtesy of a small auditing firm in Durban, and it’s here that he learned the true nuts and bolts of the accounting and auditing industry, and what it means to have integrity.

He admits to initially having no interest in accounting whatsoever, mentioning that the uptake of a BAcc degree happened by default, after he bungled his first-year Bachelor of Science degree studies at the time.


Having obtained his robes, he went on to work for that auditing firm for his articles and post articles, and his career path includes a few short stints in the commerce sector and at the South African Revenue Services before setting up his own practice.

His inspiration to start Tax Integrity — the name of his practice, which has a dedicated team of empowered women — includes having the independence to create his own rules and boundaries, and to try to make a difference from a different perspective to the norm.

Enquiring whether private practice gives a different experience and effect to the craft, and to his clients, he says not necessarily. He says the demand is large enough for large accounting, tax and auditing firms, while there’s also sufficient demand for small-to-medium firms.

“But the nature of being a small practice is a key to offering clients a more bespoke and personalised service,” says Shah.   

He says his client portfolio is varied, encompassing some large-scale players, professionals, broad-based SMEs and entrepreneurs. As an independent that needs to control his compact ship tightly, does he possess the time and capacity to give back to the community through mentorship programs? “I think I do in an indirect way,” says Shah.

Between running his practice, he has lectured auditing at a local Technikon, and he has also been an examination marker at a local university for taxation students, who were studying for their honour’s degree in accounting.

He also serves on the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Associate General Accountants (AGA) committee, which is made up of a broad sphere of professionals from the accounting, commerce and government sectors. And early this year, he was nominated as a member of the SAICA national council, which reports to the to the organisation’s main board, representing the AGA committee and different association members, in a consultative role, sharing long-term strategies that help strengthen the profession. “Both very time consuming, but happy to give back to this professional body that I proudly belong to, for the past 20 years,” he adds.

Asking Shah to comment on the on-going negative publicity that plagues the accounting and auditing world of late, he says: “Act with integrity and you will sleep peacefully. Integrity is a much-needed virtue in this industry.”

He has these words for up-and-coming young accountants and tax consultants: they must learn and develop themselves continuously and forget about the entitlement culture! “Young learners must not underestimate ‘common sense’ in their undertakings to be successful. Enjoy what you do and love SARS (seriously!),” says Shah.

He also describes some of the key attributes of ‘Success’ as: “Sound knowledge, a great support structure of colleagues and clients; a good moral compass and awesome friends. You also need luck,” adds the accounting professional, who has been married for 22 years to his very supportive wife Preeya. They are blessed with two daughters.

His long-term work plan is to carry on working as long as his brain and heart can, and growth prospects for his Tax Integrity firm will be considered, within reason. He is not necessarily looking to throw down the gauntlet on the reception steps of other players, but would rather continue offering that personal touch and his services, along with the highest levels of integrity.     

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Special Reports

Accounting ethics: Why character matters

special reports -
An accountant’s character is their product ­– and once an accountant’s integrity is in doubt then the product loses its value
Read more
Special Reports

Diversity and a love of learning is key to getting ahead in business

special reports -
'Young people must take care not to waste valuable time – this will help with being ahead of the pack and make the education load easier'
Read more
Special Reports

The ‘acceptable’ theft

[email protected] -
So many of us point fingers at the rampant corruption in the public sector, but don’t think about ourselves and the wrongs we’ve normalised through policy
Read more
Special Reports

Young professional shares his passion for the public sector and encourages others to choose this path

special reports -
'I was given the opportunity to serve my articles at the Auditor General’s offices and that's where I developed a preference for working in the public sector'
Read more
Special Reports

A dose of courage: The key for women who want to make it in the accountancy profession

special reports -
'I believe that a woman can and should have it all and make it work – it's my goal to use my story to inspire young and ambitious girls to believe this too'
Read more
Special Reports

Accounting technician beats the odds to obtain a professional qualification

special reports -
'Being an AT(SA) offers lifelong learning and professional development opportunities because you never get to stop learning'
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

Further Reserve Bank repo rate cut unlikely this year

The central bank estimates that gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 8.2% in 2020
thando maeko -
Read more

Councillors barred as ANC moves against corruption

'Stand aside' rule implemented for people facing charges as provincial integrity commission process stalls
Paddy Harper -
Read more

Hawks eye ANC politicians next

Top cop says more big players will be added to the list of accused as the state prepares to go to court
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more

WHO’s flawed vaccine plan means well

Drug companies can be forced to ‘help’ competitors when it’s in the public interest. The WHO seeks a similar strategy for a Covid vaccine
khaya sithole -
Read more

Trump win will abort health care

Threats of funding cuts has caused a reduction in reproductive and sexual health services
Pontsho Pilane -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now